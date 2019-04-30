PACIFIC COUNTY — The Long Beach Peninsula Visitor Bureau Pacific County Tourism Summit and Awards will be held Thursday, May 9.
The summit will occur at the Chinook Event Center from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Community leaders, business owners, employees, partners and stakeholders are encouraged to attend the event. The theme of the event is "All Hands on Deck," with a particular emphasis on professional development and community collaboration.
Compass Awards
At the summit, the first annual Compass Awards will be presented in honor of community leaders and accomplishments. There are five award categories including:
• The Changing Tide Award, a social impact award for organizations that work to improve communities in Pacific County.
• The Anchor Award, a cultural preservation award for any organization that helps Pacific County to thrive and bring forward its unique identity for the benefit of its residents and tourists.
• The Pacific Green Award, an action award that recognizes environmental responsibility and eco-friendly policies.
• The Lookout Award, also known as the "Investing in People Award," will recognize a Pacific County organization demonstrating leadership in county job creation.
• The Making Waves Award, also known as the "Rising Star Award," will honor county leadership regarding new business development, community involvement, new innovation or bringing awareness to Pacific County tourism.
To nominate your choices for the Compass Awards, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M5D79BT.
