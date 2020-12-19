LONG BEACH — Razor clam fans should brace for a closure of the remainder of the 2020-21 season, shellfish managers warn.
The marine toxin domoic acid is persisting in Washington coast clams, with the most recent samples gathered on Dec. 12 finding up to 65 parts per million in clam meat gathered north of Ocean Park — more than three times the safety threshold of 20 ppm — and about what it has been since Nov. 1. The clam season closed on Oct. 23 as toxin levels showed signs of surging.
Domoic levels at the coast's three other main clamming beaches were also unsafe as of Dec. 12. The tests showed 29 ppm at Twin Harbors in north Pacific/south Grays Harbor counties. Copalis Beach in the Ocean Shores area had a level of 46 ppm. Mocrocks Beach just south of the Quinault Indian Reservation boundary had 40 ppm.
The Washington Department of Health's laboratory protocol requires the clams to be cleaned and then the meat from all 12 from one area are blended together. Then a sample of that mixture is analyzed.
"No future razor clam dates will be announced until domoic acid levels in razor clams drop below the action level," the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
Based on past episodes, WDFW warns that it may take many months before clams flush out the harmful substance.
"Experience with past major domoic acid events with the razor clam fishery we know that long after the toxin has left the water, razor clams remain very slow to depurate (or lose) domoic acid," the agency said. "In some of those events, the season did not open again until the following fall. We also have observed that levels will 'bounce around' some. This is a result of which 12 clams are harvested when we are collecting samples. We know from previous studies that individual razor clams do not pick up toxin at the same rate."
Domoic acid is a natural byproduct sometimes produced by species of an ocean microorganism that thrives in the North Pacific's gradually warming waters. It has no known affect on the shellfish that absorb it while feeding on phytoplankton, but causes serious illnesses and even death in mammals and birds that ingest too much of it.
WDFW said it will continue collecting razor clam every two weeks and with colleagues in the ORHAB (Olympic Region Harmful Algal Bloom) partnership will also continue ongoing observations of the phytoplankton that produces the toxin.
Historical domoic acid data and the historical record of domoic acid events can be found at: https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/basics/domoic-acid/levels (click on “show historical data” and then hover your curser over the data points for more detail).
