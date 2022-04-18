LONG BEACH — Longtime local business owner and Long Beach lifer Larry Phelps was appointed to fill the vacancy on the city council at Monday’s regular meeting.
Phelps was briefly interviewed by sitting councilors at a workshop just prior to the April 18 city council meeting, and was sworn in at the beginning of the meeting.
He was the only resident to express interest in the position that recently became vacant after Tina McGuire’s resignation from the council earlier this month.
Phelps was born and raised in Long Beach, with the four years he attended college the only years he’s spent away from his hometown. He began working at Art’s Auto Parts in 1976, and has owned the store since 1986 — 36 years.
Phelps has held elective office in the past, serving on the Ocean Beach School District’s Board of Directors for 12 years. He has also served on the Long Beach Planning Commission.
Phelps was the girls basketball coach at Ilwaco High School for five years — one of the players that he coached during his tenure was Ariel Smith, Long Beach community development director and deputy city administrator. He likes old cars and riding motorcycles in his spare time, he added.
In his interview with councilors, Phelps said that the greatest need facing Long Beach is the addition of more affordable housing.
“A lot of working people here are getting priced out,” Phelps said. He added that the Driftwood Point Apartments, a low-income housing project by the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority and Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington that was completed in 2019, was a good start, but that more should be done in order to keep people in the community.
Phelps also said that it’s important to make sure that local residents are not forgotten when it comes to tourism.
“I know tourism is a very important thing for us. David [Glasson] will remember when we were growing up, on Labor Day, that afternoon we could shoot a cannon through Long Beach,” Phelps said. “You didn’t see anybody again until Memorial Day, unless they came down for clamming. Summers were busy because of the salmon fishing. It’s more of a year-round tourism now, which I think is a good thing for everybody.”
Councilor Del Murry said he thought Phelps was a good candidate, while Councilor Patrick Reddy noted that he thinks it’s important to have the perspective of a lifelong Long Beach resident on the council.
“I’m an outsider, basically. I wasn’t born here, so it’d be nice to have a homegrown [councilor],” Reddy said.
Mayor Jerry Phillips praised Phelps, saying he has good common-sense and great knowledge of the city.
“I think he’s one of those few that don’t have a hidden agenda and he cares about the community overall, so I think he would be a great asset,” Phillips said.
