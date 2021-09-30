SOUTH BEND — After four hours of deliberation, a Pacific County Superior Court jury reached a verdict in the case of Mickey Pine, 41 of Adna, who faced a vehicular homicide charge. The 12 jurors found him guilty but prosecutors did not secure enough votes for a sentence multiplier under a special verdict.
It’s been more than two years since the collision occurred on State Route 6 outside of Menlo on March 31, 2019. The collision, blamed on Pine being impaired, took the life of Shawn Clearwater, 49 of Raymond, after Pine’s vehicle allegedly crossed the centerline and struck Clearwater’s vehicle head-on.
The case lasted four days, with witness and expert testimony lasting three and a half days before Prosecutor Ben Haslam and defense Attorney Pam Nogueira began their closing arguments Thursday afternoon.
Some of the strongest testimony came from Washington State Patrol Det. Krista Hedstrom, who investigated the scene and analyzed data. She and her colleagues were able to recreate the scene and provide the jury with an in-depth perspective.
However, Pine’s own testimony ended up being his strongest defense as he worked to discredit Hedstrom’s findings and provided the court with his own opinion. He argued that the scene reconstruction proved that the collision happened in the eastbound lane, and it actually was his vehicle that was struck.
In his closing argument, Haslam argued that the evidence was clear and pointed to Pine’s being responsible for Clearwater’s death. In contrast, Nogueira worked to cast reasonable doubt that Pine killed Clearwater.
Her most potent argument was the legitimacy of a test tube used to collect Pine’s blood alcohol content the morning of the collision, a vial lot that its manufacturer recalled only months after his sample was taken.
The verdict was reached shortly before 7 p.m., and Judge Don Richter requested all available law enforcement to respond to the Courthouse to keep the peace. Officers from the Raymond and South Bend police departments, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington State Patrol came to the building.
Richter then read the verdict.
“We the jury find the defendant Mickey Pine guilty of the crime of vehicular homicide as charged in count one,” Richter stated.
Pine, now a convicted felon, will be allowed to remain free until his sentencing on Oct. 29 because he has been on pretrial release for the past two years with no issues. He was ordered to surrender any firearms in his possession.
He faces up to a 10-year sentence. He is expected to appeal the decision.
See next week's Chinook Observer for details about the trial.
