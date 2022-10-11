SOUTH BEND — It has been just more than a year since a jury convicted Mickey S. Pine, 42, of Adna, last September of vehicular homicide for the death of Shawn D. Clearwater on March 31, 2019. Pine was found guilty of crossing the centerline near milepost 7 on State Route 6 outside of Raymond and hitting Clearwater head-on in the westbound lane.
However, under the special form required for a vehicular homicide conviction, the jury did not unanimously reach a verdict that Pine was under the influence during the collision or one of two additional special verdict questions.
The determination had the potential to change the incident from murder to a tragic negligent accident and become a mistrial.
In Pine’s own testimony during the trial, he admitted to looking down at his 2017 Toyota Tacoma’s stereo to change the channel before noticing headlights coming right at him. What followed was a violent collision that left the driver's side of Clearwater’s 1995 Mercury Cougar nearly torn off and Clearwater severely injured.
Immediately following his conviction, Pine’s then-attorney, Pam Nogueira, notified Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter that her client intended to appeal the conviction, and she was able to obtain a post-conviction $200,000 bail for Pine.
According to court records, the Washington State Court of Appeals Division II accepted the requested appeal on Nov. 29, 2021. The appeals process has been ongoing since then, with several continuances issued to both Pine’s appeals attorney, John Henry Browne, and the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office.
However, the same records note that Pacific County Prosecutor Michael Rothman was issued a final continuance request on Sept. 22 with the warning that the court wouldn’t allow additional delays, “absent showing of compelling circumstances.” Rothman recently returned to an active work schedule following a lengthy, serious illness.
If Rothman does not respond to the notice by Nov. 28, the office could face up to a $250 fine per day.
Browne filed a 54-page brief appealing Pine’s conviction on July 5 of this year, and the appeals court has been waiting since for a response from Rothman. Browne’s brief accused the prosecutor’s office, run at the time by Benjamin Haslam, of several instances of prosecutorial misconduct, accused Noguiera of not adequately representing Pine, and Richter of abusing his discretion.
Within the brief, Browne addresses concerns that Haslam shifted the burden of proof to Pine and his counsel, asked improper questions such as inquiring if Pine hired a private crash investigator and, if so, why they weren’t testifying, and why Noguiera failed to object on multiple occasions or adequately challenge the admission of evidence.
Pine has some likelihood of having his conviction overturned by the appeals court, considering the issues with the verdict form and other matters.
If the conviction is not overturned, Pine faces a 72-month prison sentence followed by 18 months of community custody upon release.
