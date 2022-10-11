Mickey Pine testifies

At his 2021 trial Mickey Pine explained an alternative theory about how a fatal crash happened. On appeal, his conviction looks shaky.

 JEFF CLEMENS

SOUTH BEND — It has been just more than a year since a jury convicted Mickey S. Pine, 42, of Adna, last September of vehicular homicide for the death of Shawn D. Clearwater on March 31, 2019. Pine was found guilty of crossing the centerline near milepost 7 on State Route 6 outside of Raymond and hitting Clearwater head-on in the westbound lane.

However, under the special form required for a vehicular homicide conviction, the jury did not unanimously reach a verdict that Pine was under the influence during the collision or one of two additional special verdict questions.

