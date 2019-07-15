SEAVIEW — No injuries were reported after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a pizza parlor Monday afternoon in Seaview.
A man was driving north on Pacific Highway at about 3:15 p.m. Monday when he lost control of his 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan and struck the front of Chico’s Pizza Parlor.
The front of the business took the brunt of the impact, breaking a large window and cracking the wooden façade.
“It sounded like ice being dumped everywhere,” said Chico’s employee Ryan Walker. “I was rolling dough and I heard it over my music and the dough shaper.”
The northbound lane of Pacific Highway was temporarily closed while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.
The driver was subsequently arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence after failing to pass a field sobriety test.
The van sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Hill's Towing.
Washington State Police, Pacific County Sheriffs Office, and Medix Ambulance Service responded to the call. The road was cleared and both lanes were reopened at approximately 4 p.m.
