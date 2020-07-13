LONG BEACH — Paving work this summer will smooth nearly 20 miles of highway along State Route 103 and a short section of US Highway 101 in Pacific County through Seaview, Long Beach, Klipsan Beach, Ocean Park and Oysterville.
Washington State Department of Transportation contractor Doolittle Construction, LLC will strategically remove and replace patches of pavement, seal cracks along the roadway surface and coat sections of the highway with chip seal. The work started July 13.
“Over time, a combination of traffic and coastal weather conditions have caused the pavement to deteriorate, causing cracks and ruts,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Joanna Lowrey. “Resurfacing work will preserve the roadbed and extend the life of these highways, providing smooth and safe travel for all.”
Construction details
• Travelers should expect single lane closures with alternating one-way traffic, with delays of up to 20 minutes, and sidewalk closures.
• To reduce construction delays for travelers to this popular summer destination, work will be done Monday through Thursday.
• Travelers should slow down, be kind, stay calm and pay attention through work zones.
• People who live along these stretches of highway may encounter delays getting in and out of their driveways, which intersect with county roads.
Construction on this $2.5 million project is scheduled to continue throughout the summer and is scheduled for completion in fall 2020.
Before heading out the door, travelers can get up-to-date traffic information with the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Travel Alerts page.
For more information
• Smooth nearly 20-miles of highway: https://wsdot.wa.gov/projects/sr103/us101-stackpole-rd/home
• WSDOT mobile app: wsdot.wa.gov/travel/know-before-you-go/mobile-app
• WSDOT Travel Alerts: wsdot.com/traffic/trafficalerts/default.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.