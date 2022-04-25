ILWACO — Construction of a proposed community center at the Port of Ilwaco got one step closer to reality this month following a sizable investment from a pair of state agencies.
The Washington State Department of Commerce, in partnership with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, announced April 13 that the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center had been awarded a $1 million grant as part of their efforts to expand early learning opportunities throughout the state.
In all, $43.2 million was awarded to 69 early learning projects throughout the state that will allow early learning providers to plan, expand, remodel, purchase or construct facilities and classrooms. The community center was one of 27 projects to receive the maximum $1 million in grant funds, with those dollars being earmarked for new construction or major renovations.
“Early learning is a critical part of the state’s essential infrastructure for both families and our economy,” said state Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “This investment in facilities in our state will help communities ensure safe, secure and stable early learning opportunities are accessible for everyone. This is critical for an equitable recovery for the state’s economy and families, and is vital to helping ensure that children succeed.”
Claire Bruncke, executive director of DJHCC, said the grant will help to increase the number of licensed childcare spots for their earliest learners — those 5 years old and younger. She said it also means that the community center now has enough funds to begin the first phase of construction on the facility, which includes the building for educational services and the gymnasium.
DJHCC has also been offering a half-day preschool program for children aged 3-5 this year since it temporarily relocated its outfit from the Grays Harbor College facility at the port to the former KLEAN facility in Long Beach, which provides more space for the fast-growing operation. That program has an emphasis on social development and helping children to become kindergarten-ready.
The community center previously received $1.275 million in grant funds earlier this year as part of the federal budget for the 2022 fiscal year. The project was included by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell as one of her congressionally directed spending requests, which were reintroduced in Congress last year.
A capital campaign launched late last year has also raised more than $820,000 to date, with a fundraising goal of $1 million from donors within the community. The plan, Bruncke said, is for the rest of construction funds to come via grants from government and non-profit organizations.
The construction of the campus-style facility, currently designed to be bigger than 36,000 square feet, is being broken up into three phases after the group behind the center implemented changes due to feedback it had received from members of the community. The second phase includes the construction of a swimming pavilion — which includes a swimming pool, lobby, changing rooms and storage — and the third phase includes the construction of a multi-use fieldhouse.
Completion of the first phase will allow key educational and recreational services to be offered from the get-go while construction on the second and third phase is taking place.
Preparations for the start of construction are ongoing, Bruncke noted earlier this month, saying that the permitting process for the project with the city of Ilwaco was about to begin. The Observer will have further coverage on the community center and construction efforts as they develop.
