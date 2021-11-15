SOUTH BEND — Two months after being arrested for allegedly shooting at a Raymond man, Kenneth E. Plummer, 50 of Raymond, was back before Pacific County Superior Court Judge Don Richter for a change of plea and sentencing on Nov. 12.
His jury trial was scheduled for Nov. 16-17 for the charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. However, his attorney David Hatch was able to work out the last-minute deal with the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office.
According to Hatch, the agreement would amend Plummer’s charges from one count of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon to third-degree assault, and the unlawful possession of a firearm charge would be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it could not be refiled later.
The agreement would hand Plummer a 3-month jail sentence with 12 months of community custody supervision by the Washington State Dept. of Corrections following his release. The proposed sentence was at the top of the standard range of 1-3 months.
Both Hatch and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger agreed that the agreement and recommendation were fitting. Hatch also noted that his client had “no priors,” and the case revolved around an “unusual incident.”
As for victim input, he was not present for the hearing, but a declaration was filed with the court for Richter to review.
“You are a very fortunate man,” Richter said. “As the court has been mindful of the case and is quite surprised by the resolution.”
Richter accepted the agreement and sentenced Plummer to 90 days in jail, 12 months of community custody, and anger management classes at the prosecution’s request.
Plummer was released from jail on Nov. 12 after serving approximately 68 days of his sentence with credit for time served and credit for good behavior.
