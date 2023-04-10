Raymond police bodycam

A Raymond police officer’s body cam is pictured. Long Beach is also embracing the technology.

 FILE PHOTO

LONG BEACH — Councilors last week adopted a policy detailing the Long Beach Police Department’s use of body cameras.

Last year, LBPD received federal funding courtesy of a budget earmark by then-Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler to outfit its officers with body-worn cameras (BWCs). The 16-page policy that the Long Beach City Council approved at its April 3 meeting was signed off by LBDP Chief Flint Wright and covers the department’s objectives and intent in using the body cams, as well as in-car cameras.

Flint Wright

Police Chief Flint Wright

