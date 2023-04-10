LONG BEACH — Councilors last week adopted a policy detailing the Long Beach Police Department’s use of body cameras.
Last year, LBPD received federal funding courtesy of a budget earmark by then-Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler to outfit its officers with body-worn cameras (BWCs). The 16-page policy that the Long Beach City Council approved at its April 3 meeting was signed off by LBDP Chief Flint Wright and covers the department’s objectives and intent in using the body cams, as well as in-car cameras.
Police cameras, the policy reads, have enhanced LBPD’s “investigative and evidence-gathering capabilities” alongside increased officer safety and security. But these advancements have also increased privacy concerns for both citizens and officers, it adds.
“The objective of this policy is to increase the efficiency and integrity of the department’s law enforcement mission, increase officer safety, and safeguard the rights of citizens and employees in the use of such technology,” the policy states.
“Selected” uniformed LBPD officers may be equipped with the body cams, which will provide both video and audio documentation of their interactions with citizens and other enforcement and investigative activities. “It is anticipated that using [BWCs] will promote officer safety, result in greater transparency, more effective prosecution, improve the investigation of citizen complaints, and protect against false allegations of officer misconduct.”
Rules and regulationsLBPD’s body cam recordings will be maintained in a digital storage facility, according to the policy, where they cannot be altered or edited and are protected by multiple layers of encryption.
Officers are required to activate their body cams in the field when in contact with actual or potential criminal conduct, such as: traffic stops, emergency responses, vehicle pursuits, suspicious vehicles, arrests and transports, vehicle searches, receiving consent to search, physical or verbal confrontations or use of force, DUI investigations including field sobriety tests, domestic violence calls, advisements of Miranda Rights, seizures of evidence, high-risk warrants, issuance of a restraining order or citation, and contact with a person in a mental health crisis.
During traffic stops, officers shall notify occupants that they are being recorded at the beginning of the contact — absent an emergency situation.
Body cams also must be activated if any other contact becomes adversarial, and “any other legitimate law enforcement contact where the officer believes a recording of the incident would be appropriate.” Body cams may not be used to intimidate an individual or discourage them from observing police activity, making appropriate inquiries of an officer, or making a complaint.
The policy also details what officers should do in the case of an emergency situation where their immediate action is required “to prevent injury, destruction of evidence, or escape.” In those cases, officers should activate their body cam if doing so does not put them or others in danger or affect their response to the emergency.
“Otherwise, they shall activate the camera at the first available opportunity when the immediate threat has been addressed,” the policy states. “The officer will document the reasons for the delayed activation in a supplement or after-action report.”
The policy also gives officers discretion in certain circumstances about whether to activate their body cam or not if there are privacy or dignity concerns, such as during death notifications, interviews with victims of child or sexual assault, and a person’s cultural or religious objections to being recorded. Sensitive communications, such as intelligence information or tactical planning, also are not required to be recorded, as well as when an officer consults with an attorney, labor representative, or when other privileged communications are occurring.
During the first month, or 16 shifts, of wearing a body cam — whichever occurs later — no LBPD employee will be disciplined for failing to activate their camera for any reason. This amnesty period will be applied anytime an employee is reassigned to a non-BWC position for a period of at least six months and returns to an assignment where a body cam is worn. Employees who are assigned to a position without a body cam that work extra shifts on BWC-required assignments will not be disciplined for unintentionally failing to activate their body cam.
Release of recordingsAlong with body cam recordings being made available to prosecutors and defense attorneys in criminal cases, they will also be available through public record requests in accordance with Washington’s public records law. Prior to being released to the public, BWC videos will be reviewed and redacted to remain consistent with exemptions provided by state law.
Exemptions can include: Anyone who expresses safety concerns or requests their identity not be disclosed; images of domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking or stalking victims; people experiencing a medical emergency or receiving treatment; child victims, child witnesses and other juveniles; images that are highly offensive to a reasonable person, such as deceased or seriously injured or traumatized people; people with apparent mental illness who are in crisis; the image of anything that reveals personal identifying information.
LBDP also has the ability to provide third-party notification to allow anyone whose privacy may be impacted by the release of a body cam recording to file an injunction to keep the video from being released to the public.
In the case of an officer-involved shooting or in-custody death, the release or public viewing of the video will occur after the involved officer or officers have been interviewed by independent investigators. The police chief also has the right to further delay the video’s release “depending on investigative need or for the best interests of the parties involved or the city.”
Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson said he thinks the use of body cameras is a good all-around tool and supports their use. While he expects there will be a lot of public records requests initially, he believes they will eventually slow down.
