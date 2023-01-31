SOUTH BEND — A pursuit that began in South Bend ended with a crash in Grays Harbor County after officers chased a suspected DUI driver nearly 22 miles. The incident unfolded in the early evening on Jan. 28.

According to court records, a South Bend Police Department officer was on routine patrol when he came across a 2000 Buick Regal sedan with expired tabs. When he caught up with the vehicle on Kendrick Avenue, it was driving in the wrong lane and moving at a high rate of speed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.