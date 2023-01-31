SOUTH BEND — A pursuit that began in South Bend ended with a crash in Grays Harbor County after officers chased a suspected DUI driver nearly 22 miles. The incident unfolded in the early evening on Jan. 28.
According to court records, a South Bend Police Department officer was on routine patrol when he came across a 2000 Buick Regal sedan with expired tabs. When he caught up with the vehicle on Kendrick Avenue, it was driving in the wrong lane and moving at a high rate of speed.
The officer activated his patrol vehicle's emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle after observing it swerving all over the roadway. Instead, the driver floored it and took off down several streets in South Bend, allegedly attempting to ditch the officer.
The chase went through side streets in South Bend, and the officer asked a Raymond Police Department officer to set up spike strips, but the officer did not have any available.
Speeding north
Eventually, the chase made it to U.S. Highway 101, and the driver fled northbound at a high-speed rate.
Court records allege that the officers continued to pursue the vehicle because they reasonably suspected the driver was impaired.
Under Washington's new police pursuit laws, vehicles can only be pursued if suspected of involvement in a felony. The law has resulted in hundreds of vehicles fleeing from officers all over the state over the past year.
In this case, according to court records, the South Bend officer went through the proper protocol in determining whether to continue pursuing. He also requested pursuit permission or termination from a supervisor, and the units maintained contact with dispatch.
Communication reportedly became an issue as the officers from South Bend got farther from Raymond. The officer from Raymond was unable to continue in the pursuit. The two officers were only able to communicate via a secondary radio in their units, and one had to maintain contact with dispatch via cell phone.
The vehicle's two occupants also allegedly tossed out items from the vehicle, which struck the lead chasing officer as the pursuit reached Butte Creek Road on U.S. 101. Officials believed the items may have been drug paraphernalia.
Ends in crash
According to court records, the chase made it all the way into Grays Harbor County. The vehicle veered onto North River Road before the lead pursuing officer accidentally collided with the vehicle, and the pursuit ended in a crash.
"I exited my patrol car and drew my department-issued duty weapon yelling at the suspects to get the f*** out of the vehicle," the officer stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit. "The suspect vehicle then revved up and tried to push forward through my patrol vehicle with no luck."
"At this time, the suspect vehicle went in reverse, and both [the other officer] and I approached the vehicle yelling at them to get out of the vehicle. The suspect vehicle reversed and then pulled forward, getting stuck in the ditch at the intersection of North River Road and Artic Road," the officer added.
Once the vehicle came to a stop, a female passenger, identified as Amanda L. Keller, 41, exited the vehicle and was adamant she was not involved. The driver, identified as Frank J. Bush, 35, was coerced to exit the vehicle and was taken into custody.
After the duo was apprehended, deputies from the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office, including a drug recognition expert, arrived on the scene. Frank consented to a breathalyzer test and blew a .000% reading. He also consented to be evaluated by the DRE.
According to court records, Bush was taken to the Cosmopolis Fire Department and was evaluated by the DRE, who reportedly determined Bush was "at the end of a methamphetamine high based on the last time Bush used."
Bush was transported to the Pacific County Jail and booked for felony eluding and DUI. He made a preliminary appearance in Pacific County Superior Court on Jan. 30 and is being held on $100,000 bail. He will be formally arraigned on Feb. 3.
