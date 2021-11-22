RAYMOND — The investigation into a shooting at the Riverdale Heights Apartments in Raymond back on Sept. 26 has been completed by the Raymond Police Department. The case has been forwarded to the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office to determine if any charges are necessary.
According to RPD Chief Chuck Spoor and public records, a father was working on a firearm at a table removing a red dot optic. Once he completed the removal, he placed a magazine into the firearm and racked the slide to chamber a round.
The gun then allegedly fired off a live round, struck a metal gun cabinet, and struck a 14-year-old boy in his upper left chest. He was taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital before being transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
The man, whose identity is being withheld to protect the victims, remains adamant, according to Spoor, that his finger never touched the trigger. Acquaintances of the man told the Observer that he is extremely experienced with firearms.
Luckily, the round that struck the victim was stopped by one of his ribs and didn't penetrate any further, according to Spoor, who also noted that the metal cabinet and subsequent ricochet likely dissipated a lot of the bullet's energy.
Records show that law enforcement investigated the incident for approximately a month before determining the incident was likely an accidental discharge but sent the case to the prosecutor's office for formal review.
"It certainly wasn't intentional," Spoor said. "But if there was any negligence involved, that's for them to review and make that determination. It was just an unfortunate situation all around, really, and from our investigation, it certainly appears to be accidental."
The firearm in the incident, identified as a Sig Sauer P320, has been at the center of multiple lawsuits around the country for similar incidents.
Notably, first generations of the P320 were marred by a drop-safety issue that allowed the firearm to go off if dropped and impacted at certain angles. It led to the company voluntarily offering a free trigger upgrade but stopped short of a recall.
In the years since multiple lawsuits have been lodged at Sig Sauer accusing the P320 of even going off on its own without being dropped, or the trigger pulled.
One such lawsuit includes Detective Brittney Hilton of the Bridge City Police Department in Texas, who alleges that in Dec. 2020, she had her P320 service weapon holstered in her purse, and it went off, sending a bullet into her which traveled through one of her legs.
She survived the injury.
Other officers and citizens across the country have reported similar incidents with P320s spontaneously going off, which has resulted in nearly a dozen lawsuits and over 50 reported "uncommanded discharges."
The P320 was first introduced in 2014.
