PACIFIC COUNTY — The Raymond Police Department is becoming increasingly frustrated after a suspect broke windows in the downtown area for the third time. The same man has been associated with at least four incidents and possibly more but still keeps getting released from jail.
The most recent episode occurred on Oct. 24 when the police department was notified that someone had broken windows at the Raymond Pharmacy and laundromat on Commercial Street.
Officer Micah Ristow was the responding officer and found a rock sitting outside one of the broken windows. Inside the buildings, glass was shattered all over the floors.
According to the incident report, fellow Officer Eric Fuller recognized the damage from the prior incident and put two and two together. He then contacted the suspect from the previous incidents, identified as Jordan Everett Patterson, who quickly admitted he was again the culprit after Ristow arrived to question him.
“I asked Jordan about a case at Dennis Company that also occurred earlier today [Oct. 24],” Ristow stated in his report. “Then I asked what else happened [and] he stated he broke two windows at the laundromat and two windows at the pharmacy with rocks he got from [his] house down the street.”
Ristow continued, “He stated he was frustrated about something, and instead of calling his counselor and talking to him about it, he broke the windows instead.”
Patterson was booked into the Pacific County Jail for first-degree malicious mischief.
Previous arrest
He was previously arrested on May 24, for breaking windows at Borden’s Auto Parts and was booked into jail for first-degree malicious mischief, but he was released a week later.
That same day, he broke windows at the Raymond Pharmacy and was booked in jail for second-degree malicious mischief. He remained in jail for most of the summer. The damage was estimated to be over $4,000 for just this incident.
“I’m frustrated that this suspect has cost our downtown businesses thousands of dollars, and he keeps getting released,” Chief Chuck Spoor stated. “He needs to be incarcerated or treated. Preferably both. Obviously, he’s not able to control himself and has no business being out on the streets at this time.”
Spoor explained he believes many issues boil down to Western State Hospital in Steilacoom, which lost its federal certification, leaving few options for the state to treat and rehabilitate mentally ill patients, and failures by the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS).
Currently, the Pacific County Jail has an inmate scheduled to be sent to restoration services on Dec. 21, nearly three months after Superior Court Judge Don Richter ruled for him to be sent within 14 days.
‘Continuous failures’
Richter was visibly irritated when defendant Christopher Wooten joined the courtroom on Oct. 21 via Zoom at the Pacific County Jail. He made it clear he is increasingly frustrated with DSHS and their “continuous failures” to provide timely services.
Assistant Attorney General Brooke Boutwell was present via Zoom on behalf of DSHS and immediately began making excuses for the delay in getting Wooten services. She stated that the ongoing covid-19 pandemic had created an uncontrollable strain on DSHS, particularly creating a minimum 14-day backlog.
The soonest Wooten could enter services, according to Boutwell, would be Dec. 21, an estimated two months away.
Richter didn’t buy into the claim and made it clear even with the 14 days, four weeks had already passed, and Wooten still was sitting in his jail. He explained that DSHS and the department’s lack of timely response has led to longer incarcerations, increased jail costs, and an overall burden on communities.
DSHS was handed a $250 fine per day until Dec. 21 for the continued issues and was scolded by Richter for violating the inmates’ due process rights. The fees will cost the State of Washington approximately $15,000 if Wooten remains in jail until then.
