LONG BEACH — The Safety Fair held in Long Beach on Aug. 28 was a booming success and was attended by hundreds.
The one-day event run by Pacific County Fire District 1 kicked off at 11 a.m. and ran until 3 p.m. Within an hour of opening, there were no vacant parking spots to be had for blocks.
It wasn’t just the landing of a helicopter from LifeFlight or the dozens of fire department and emergency responder apparatus that lured residents. It was the smiles, laughs, and fun that drew the attention of passersby. Residents and tourists alike trekked through the Long Beach Fire Department to learn.
The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency pulled in an earthquake simulator trailer from Big Shaker Enterprises out of Vista, California, which allowed residents to feel a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in real-time. (See related story.)
The fair consisted of the helicopter, fire trucks from PCFD 1 and the Long Beach Fire Department, and the Ilwaco Fire Department, where kids had the chance to climb in and play with sirens and horns, as well as a ham radio station operated by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, which let kids talk over the radios.
An American Red Cross preparedness booth, the PCEMA mobile command unit, emergency preparedness with PacCom, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Washington Military Department of Emergency Management Division and many others were also in attendance.
Other vendors included the Ocean Beach Hospital, Pacific County Health and Human Services Department, Deputy State Fire Marshal, Northwest Justice, and many others.
Survivor story
One of the more touching moments came about halfway through the event, when a man in a wheelchair rolled through the ham radio station with his wife and was adamant that he make it out on the ball field to speak with the LifeFlight crew at their helicopter. Sheriff Robin Souvenir offered and pushed the man through the grass to the helicopter.
It wasn’t until the man made it to the helicopter that his heart-wrenching backstory came out, as he and his wife fought back emotion as they told the story. They told the aircrew that in April 2021, one of the LifeFlight aircrews saved his life by flying him to a trauma center. He wanted to personally thank them for saving his life.
Everyone stood back as the man recounted his memories of that fateful time. The man, Brad Alexander of Ocean Park, spent over two-and-a-half months in the hospital after collapsing at his home on April 3, 2021.
He went back and forth between the regular floor and the intensive care unit in the hospital, with severe damage to his lungs from covid-19. He spent another two months in a skilled nursing facility before finally being allowed to go back home with his wife on Aug. 16, 2021.
He credits his survival to the skilled LifeFlight aircrew that got him to a trauma center before his time could run out. Adding to the touching story, the flight medic, Trudy, personally called Alexander’s wife, Julie Alexander, and kept her informed about her husband’s condition.
“There is no reason he should be alive today,” Julie said about everything her husband went through a year ago and how he still requires an oxygen tank.
Brad’s story grabbed the attention of dozens of people who flocked to the helicopter as he and his wife spoke.
Fun success
Immediately following, everyone’s attention was turned to the endless row of children who climbed into the helicopter to take a seat. Most parents made it clear they hoped they would never have to be in it again.
Outside of the somber moment, sirens and air horns could be heard on the other side of the event as children climbed into the fire trucks and were turned loose. One child even ran up to Sparky the Fire Dog and snatched his whistle for a few unauthorized toots, creating a row of laughs.
At the end of the day, McDougall and everyone else chalked the Safety Fair up as a major success. Each visitor walked away with bags full of information on safety and preparedness and noted they felt the event was very well put on and highly informative.
“Lani Karvia [of Fire District 1] did an amazing job [setting up the fair],” McDougall said. “Smiles are what we are looking for; making preparedness fun.”
Likewise, Karvia said the Safety Fair lives up to expectations.
“I feel like everything went very well,” she said. “I really appreciate all the vendors that came and the great information they had to share with the community. I couldn’t have done it without all of them.”
