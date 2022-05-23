ILWACO — A roster of speakers during the Port of Ilwaco Commissioners’ meeting on May 17 spoke out against the ongoing dispute between tenants of the Beacon RV Park and the park’s new owners, urging the port to intervene in whatever way it could in the matter.
But the commissioners showed little interest in doing so when they acknowledged the dispute, which is playing out on port property. Along with the sale of the business, the new owners also had to come to terms on a new lease agreement with the port, which owns the land on which the RV park resides.
The business, Beacon Charters & RV Park, was sold by businessman Mike Cassinelli — who also serves as Ilwaco’s mayor — to Michael and Denise Werner. The Werners own Deer Point Meadows Investments, a Vancouver-based corporation that operates RV Inn Style Resorts, which has more than a dozen resort RV locations in the Pacific Northwest, including the former KOA campground at 1509 U.S. Highway 101 in Ilwaco.
Since the change in Beacon's ownership, tenants have alleged that the Werners are trying to push them out much quicker than state law permits, that conditions at the park have deteriorated, and that remaining residents feel intimidated — with some who are scared of leaving their home.
But the new owners respond that the park does not fall under the purview of the state law that is being cited by an attorney who is representing tenants who remain at the park. They also contend that the need to vacate the park in such an abrupt manner is for rehabilitative construction work to begin in order to comply with the lease they have with the port.
Port cites limited role
After hearing from park tenants and other community members about the dispute during the public comment period early in the meeting and urging them to take action, the two port commissioners, Butch Smith and Alan Bennett, indicated at the end of the meeting that they were reluctant to do so.
“I just don’t really understand, and at a state level I get frustrated, because to me an RV park is an RV park — it should be ‘I have an RV and I go and stay somewhere a night.’ But the state runs it a lot looser than that and then we have people where that becomes their home,” Bennett said. “I grew up in a single-wide, so I’m not looking down on anybody living there, but to me the whole concept of what an RV park is and what a mobile park is are all gray and it’s just a mess statewide, not just here.”
Although the port owns the lease, Bennett said it is not the role of port officials to dictate how a business residing at the port operates.
“For us to act like owners when we don’t own that business isn’t appropriate. We do own the lease, and so if there are terms of the lease that aren’t being abided by, that is our business,” Bennett said. “We don’t want to see anybody [become homeless]. Good grief, the housing situation’s so tight and it’s a real problem and we care about it, but we operate within our role and our role is we own a lease, and we have to abide by the terms of the lease.”
Letter offers new details
During public comment, speakers read aloud a May 9 letter that Darian Johnson, human services program manager for the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department, had sent to the Ilwaco City Council detailing the department’s timeline of involvement with residents of the RV park related to the current dispute.
Prior to the present situation, the department regularly disbursed state or federal rental assistance to eligible tenants who were long-term renters at the park, and conducted various other outreach about resources, programs and events to residents.
While some of the letter’s details have previously been reported on, new information about the dispute was also brought to light.
In the letter, which the Observer has since obtained, Johnson told the city that the department went to the RV park on Feb. 24 to provide outreach to the residents about the upcoming Project Community Connect event. During that visit, Johnson said residents disclosed to the department that they had heard the park was being sold and were afraid they would be asked to move.
On Feb. 28, Johnson wrote that the department’s veteran’s services officer was notified by a member of the community that park residents had been given a 30-day notice to vacate on Feb. 25 by the then-prospective owners — who told the Observer earlier this month that they had received permission to deliver the notices by Cassinelli.
The department had received a copy of the notice on March 1, which it forwarded to the Northwest Justice Project — a publicly funded legal aid program that provides free assistance and representation to low-income people in areas such as housing, family safety, education and healthcare — to review. On March 10, the department was asked by the Northwest Justice Project and Thurston County Volunteer Legal Services (TCVLS) to provide photos of the park and provide a letter for the state’s Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program.
On March 22, the department received an update from TCVLS, saying that the state Attorney General’s Office had a meeting with Cassinelli and his legal counsel. Following that meeting, Cassinelli gave residents a new notice that rescinded the 30-day notice that they had received in February.
On April 7, Johnson wrote that the department listened in on a call between the attorney general’s office, tenants of the park, the Northwest Justice Project and TCVLS, after tenants received a notice a day earlier from the Werners that stated all utilities were going to be shut off on April 12. During that call, the attorney general’s office determined they would schedule a meeting with representatives of the prospective owners to discuss the notices.
The department was notified on April 12 that the attorney general’s office had met with the Werners’ representatives and stopped the utility shut-offs, as well as another notice to vacate that was to be delivered.
Port response
Tricia Needham, the port’s finance director, said Johnson’s letter was the first time that the port had heard some of the details about the timeline of the dispute — including the original notice to vacate that the prospective owners delivered back in February.
“It sounded to me like that process started way prior to the port even entering into the negotiations with the current tenant,” Needham said. “So I just found that interesting that that was not communicated to the port.”
The commissioners downplayed that revelation, and said the port was “very compassionate” and went a long ways — within its role — to help out tenants of the RV park when crafting the lease agreement with the new owners.
“Some of these things [the speakers] brought forward, yes they’re issues, but they’re issues with the county and state, not the port,” Smith said.
While Smith said he understood that change was hard, he said the use of the property that houses the RV park — which has been there for decades — has not been used for what the land-use actually allows. Bennett said he would “love it” if the port had an RV park that comported with his view of what an RV park should be, where people are renting on only a nightly or short-term basis.
“We want to be good neighbors, we want to do all we can for the [RV park’s tenants] to make sure that the laws and our leases are followed,” Smith said. “But the unfortunate thing is that change is coming.
“We’re here to make sure that laws are followed, we’re not here to do anything other than what’s above board and how we can help those people when it’s time and make sure we have a relocation plan and that we did our due diligence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.