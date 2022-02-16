PACIFIC COUNTY — The abnormally warm and dry weather over the past two weeks is expected to quickly change this weekend when a frigid arctic air moves into the region.
The European Center for Mid-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model and University of Washington Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass are predicting the cold front will arrive on Sunday and last possible through the next week and a half.
“Winter has not finished with us. Another shot if snow is heading from the mountains and some lucky folks in the lowlands may see some snowflakes,” Mass stated on his weather blog.
According to the ECMWF model, snowfall is forecast to start falling over the region mid-day Sunday and continuing through Tuesday. Locations away from the beach from Naselle north and to east are expected to see the highest snowfall amounts.
Daytime highs are expected to drop into the low to mid 40s with overnight lows hovering around freezing through at least Feb. 24.
Unlike December 2021’s snow storm, snowfall amounts are forecast to remain low between a trace to 1.5 inches and little to no snowfall on the Long Beach Peninsula.
The storm system is expected to bring two snow events along with it, one between Sunday and Tuesday morning and another between Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week.
The second round brings the best chance for accumulation.
