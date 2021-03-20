ILWACO — Intense storm cells generated what may have been a small tornado or waterspout near the shore of Baker Bay in the Vandalia neighborhood Friday at around 8:15 p.m.
“Friday evening, March 19, a small tornado was reported in the Vandalia area. PCEMA was in touch with the National Weather Service last night and also this morning to exchange information. The NWS will continue investigating this and additional updates will be posted here,” Scott McDougall, Pacific County Emergency Management Agency director, said Saturday morning.
Property damage was reported at about four houses in the vicinity of Ortelius Drive north of the Ilwaco airport as what sounded like a freight train rumbled overhead, but there were no reported injuries. The damage appears to consist of broken windows, wrecked fences and awnings. One photo posted on social media shows a piece of wooden debris driven by the wind into the trim around a pickup window. A mailbox torn from its post hurled across the street into a neighbor’s window.
Actual tornadoes are rare in our area that lacks the heat to generate killer twisters of the intensity that strike in the Midwest and Plains states. The state averages about three a year. However, waterspouts are more common and occasionally move over the shoreline, where they quickly collapse. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for the Olympic Peninsula coast Friday morning in the vicinity of Klaloch, La Push and Queets, but no damage was reported. There was a waterspout advisory for the waters offshore from Grays Harbor County that expired at 4 p.m. Friday.
Personnel from the National Weather Service are reported to be en route to Vandalia Saturday morning. We will have an update about what they learn.
