Mark Scarborough, who has retired as postmaster in Long Beach, checks his mailbox as a private citizen. After an earlier 15-year career in the high-end fashion industry, he and his family moved West. He took the Post Office employment test in 2005 and after other assignments landed the leadership role on the Long Beach Peninsula.

Mark Scarborough has retired as Long Beach postmaster.

And he wants people to remember his service as setting the tone for a “friendly office.”

Mark Scarborough, the just-retired Long Beach postmaster, said his all-time favorite customer was Betty Paxton, who worked at the Astoria Safeway store as a courtesy clerk until she was 99. She died in 2019 aged 105.
Mark and Ivona Scarborough are pictured in 2008 with children Victoria, Grace and Nathaniel and their family’s golden retriever Cooper. During their time at Government Camp, Ore., their pet loved to romp in the snow near Mouth Hood. “Occasionally, if he got loose, someone would bring him back to the Post Office,” Scarborough said. “Gotta love small towns where people even know your dog!”
