It may seem like winter should be nearing its end, but forecasts suggest Washington state is about to be hit by a widespread snowstorm. Residents are already being urged to prepare for winter-like conditions from Thursday, Feb. 11 through at least Saturday, Feb. 13.
The storm's current timeline is still somewhat up in the air, but its impacts are expected to begin late Thursday evening, with most of the state waking up Friday to several inches of snow. Most of Pacific County is forecast to see around 3-6 inches of snow with the heaviest amounts north of Nemah and on higher elevations of the Willapa Hills, including Radar Ridge.
"Our region is going to be hit by the coldest air this winter, and by Thursday, we won't get out of the 30s and perhaps even 20s," University of Washington Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass stated on his online blog. "I mean cold, really cold, [and] windy and major forecast systems are going for major lowland snow."
The highest snowfall totals are forecast for areas to the east and northeast of Pacific County. The Chehalis and Centralia areas and Olympia northward could see up to 14-15 inches of snow. The European Forecasting Model is even forecasting upwards of 21 inches of snowfall for the Shelton area, as well as four and a half feet of snow in the state's southern Cascades.
"I think that just kind of looking at some of the potential forecast variables, I don't think it's unreasonable to expect snow could be in the for forecast," Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall said. "It's a really good reminder that people need to be prepared and that they need to have the provisions on hand in case we do get snow and they become housebound."
McDougall also noted that the National Weather Service has predicted snowfall in the upper Willapa Hills tonight and through the start of the week. It's expected to be a precursor to the snowstorm making its way down from the north, primarily driven by frigid Fraser Valley winds.
Residents are being encouraged to stay tuned for developments on the storms' forecast, and the Chinook Observer will continue to monitor the forecast as it becomes clearer early in the week and will provide an update when those details emerge.
