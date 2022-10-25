PENINSULA — Cecelia Haack explained why she dedicates long hours to helping others.
“A woman over 65 had been evicted from her rental room because the house she was living in was uninhabitable,” she told community leaders and supporters of Peninsula Poverty Response.
The woman owned little more than a tooth brush. Haack, coordinator of the poverty group, gave her funds so she could eat.
“We had nothing to offer her in the way of housing, where the waiting list is sometimes over one year,” she said. “What broke my heart was that a woman that had been evicted from the home that was uninhabitable … we gave her a gift card to buy groceries and she walked away into the sunset.”
Helping the unhoused
Haack told the story Thursday as two dozen supporters, including fraternal groups and food bank leaders, gathered to learn of the poverty group’s campaign to create a new shelter for homeless neighbors.
She noted that the group’s biggest recent demand is for tents, sleeping gear and rain-gear. “The 65-and-older demographic is our fastest-growing population,” she said. “We have a huge need.”
Nancy McAllister, president of Peninsula Poverty Response, said a task force has made visits to other locales to determine shelter options. The format may be a building or a “set-up and tear-down” shelter. “It’s going to happen,” she said. “This community has to respond.”
‘Compassion in action’
Some few years ago, three Peninsula churches united efforts, recruiting community volunteers to create Overnight Winter Lodging, a shelter program known by its initials OWL. Eventually the dwindling number of volunteers and some logistical difficulties meant it closed. “It was a wonderful program,” McAllister said.
PPR covers the Ocean Beach School District, which broadly covers the entire Long Beach Peninsula and Chinook. Its motto is “Compassion in action.” Its mission is to bring together resources, address emergencies, and boost housing, transportation and job opportunities.
Ally Rose became PPR’s “resources navigator” in July. She described how the group has aided 311 people this year, putting $7,629 back to the community. Efforts involve distributing gift cards to pay for gas and food, plus backpacks with supplies including hygiene items. In one instance, a person who was camping ran out of gas and had it ferried to them; others needed help filling out applications for stable housing.
Haack is pressing the state Legislature for funding. The group operates one transitional housing location in Ilwaco, but wants to expand that kind of help.
Meeting day-to-day needs
As they work on the shelter concept, PPR leaders are continuing efforts to help community members’ day-to-day needs.
Every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m., eligible people may receive gift cards to pay for two loads of laundry at the Long Beach Laundromat in a program coordinated by Judy Graham.
On Jan. 26, the Long Beach Elks Lodge will again host a full day Community Connect event. This is designed to help the homeless and other people in need receive services. These include vaccinations, eye exams, pet care and hygiene supplies. A partnership with the Department of Licensing makes available identify cards.
Elly Rosaire, family resource coordinator from the Ocean Beach School District, said about 40 partner agencies take part.
Success stories
Success stories invigorate PPR supporters. Rosaire told of one family that arrived at the beach from Pennsylvania with a single father, two teenage boys and their aunt and uncle. They arrived in a motorhome that was barely running; the boys didn’t want to attend school. Thanks to PPR’s help, their lives were improved.
“The oldest boy graduated from high school — he was the first in five generations,” she said. “It does work — people in collaborations make it work.”
As the morning gathering wound down, one key aspect became evident. Haack and other speakers don’t speak of “clients” to describe people they help, instead using the word “neighbors,” or “community members.”
Haack concluded with a challenge: “We need to show how a caring society copes with its greatest need.”
