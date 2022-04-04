SOUTH BEND — Daokham Xaysy, 57, of South Bend, is a free man after his attorney, Nathan Needham, and the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to settle his case for a lesser charge after nearly a year.
He was facing charges of first-degree attempted murder and reckless endangerment.
Backstory
On May 12, 2021, Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife Capt. Dan Chadwick and retired WDFW Deputy Chief Mike Cenci were heading to Westport to present another officer with a plaque when they discovered a crash outside of Raymond on State Route 105 and an agitated man in the roadway.
According to court records, Xaysy and another man were returning to Raymond after fishing in Westport when the passenger made insulting statements about Xaysy’s family. It resulted in Xaysy pulling out a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and shooting at the passenger.
The two men struggled for the pistol and control of the vehicle, which ended with them crashing off the roadway into heavy brush. Chadwick and Cenci arrived on the scene soon afterward and were able to diffuse the situation before a Pacific County Sheriff’s deputy arrived and took Xaysy into custody.
Compelling information
Prosecutor Michael Rothman credits the case’s outcome to compelling information that Needham presented to his office and the fact that he worked so hard for his client.
Xaysy’s story begins during the Vietnam War when he was a young Laotian captured by the Vietnamese and placed in a prisoner of war camp. He was ultimately able to escape after years of torment.
“He was in a Vietnamese war camp when he was 10 years old, and he had helped the Americans,” Rothman said. “It’s terrifying when you read what happened because he was just a young kid.”
Rothman said he couldn’t talk about precisely what happened to Xaysy while he was a prisoner of war due to HIPAA privacy rights, but said Xaysy endured years of trauma from his experiences at the camp.
Xaysy required a Laotian interpreter, Samuel Mattix, who himself was a prisoner of war during the Vietnamese War while in the country as a missionary. Mattix spent five months as a prisoner of war.
Disagreement on capacity
Under an order from the court on June 10, 2021, Western State Hospital evaluated Xaysy’s competency to stand trial. On Oct. 20, 2021, the court entered a finding from WSH that Xaysy was competent enough to stand trial, but not by much, according to Rothman.
However, a separate evaluation by a defense-supplied professional found that Xaysy was not competent, which led to Needham seeking a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI) for his client.
The two sides began the extremely rare process for an NGRI plea for a showdown between psychological experts. Rothman believed he had enough evidence to take the case to a full-blown trial, including evidence of bullet holes photographed in the vehicle and victim testimony.
“I wasn’t really sure which way the [NGRI] hearing was going to go,” Rothman said. “To Needham’s credit, he proposed a resolution that was one that was appropriate given the lack of injuries, lack of criminal history and the issues regarding mental illness.”
Experts found that Xaysy was battling undiagnosed Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder [PTSD] from Vietnam. WSH got Xaysy onto medication to help relieve a majority of the symptoms and got the process going for psycho-therapy.
“When you looked at the facts of the case, you could see that he was having some sort of a mental-health crisis. He was saying things to his best friend that weren’t true and weren’t making any sense,” Rothman said.
“I don’t want to punish mental illness; I want to treat it if I can,” he added.
Plea deal
The resolution Needham presented to Rothman’s office was for Xaysy to plead guilty to an amended charge of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. The plea included a recommended sentence of 9 months in jail and 12 months of community custody following release.
In a jam-packed courtroom on March 25, presiding Judge Elizabeth Penoyar addressed the plea agreement, which involved a compelling speech from Needham about the horrors Xaysy experienced as a kid.
“Mr. Xaysy’s young life started out like all of us in court with maybe a couple of exceptions,” Needham said. “At 10 years old, he was taken to a prisoner of war camp by the Vietnamese. [They] took him, his brothers, and his father, who had assisted U.S. forces during the war in Vietnam, and he was held there for ten years.”
“I cannot begin to imagine all the things [that] this man has been through in that 10 years time span. I have heard stories of what they went through, things a child should never ever have to see,” he added.
“What I have learned through the practice of law and working with people is that the human body is only capable of storing so much emotion, and for Mr. Xaysy” it became too much, Needham said. The pandemic and a rise in Asian hate crimes contributed to Xaysy’s mental state, he said.
Four months before the incident, Xaysy contracted covid. His family attempted to help him with the virus, but he was delusional, and he was taken to the hospital, where he had to be restrained, according to Needham.
“He was seeing ghosts, he was seeing himself dead,” Needham said. “Both experts in this case agree that Mr. Xaysy has [PTSD] that has largely remained untreated for the past 40 years. As a result of the pandemic and his views of what was occurring during the pandemic, that condition was exacerbated and made worse.”
“In May of last year, all of that boiled over,” he added.
The victim in the case told Needham during an interview that just before the incident, Xaysy began physically shaking, and he wouldn’t respond to any questions about whether something were wrong.
“He saw the gun come out; he was scared for his life,” Needham said. “The two wrestled for it, and Mr. Xaysy began screaming [at the victim], telling him things, but not calling his friend by his first name. He was yelling at someone who was not present in the car.”
“When I got back to that first day a year ago, all that Mr. Xaysy could really speak about was ‘Simenon, the prison,’” a novel. “A year later, with a new medication regiment prescribed by [WSH] during his time spent there for competency evaluation, he is a much different person. He’s calm and a pleasure to talk to; he laughs. We compare haircuts, and I truly believe in the bottom of my heart [that] if he could change history, he would.”
Needham added that both experts believe that it is unlikely Xaysy will be a repeat offender or violent offender and that he is not a danger to society.
Strong support
The packed courtroom also led to Rothman reiterating his hope for Xaysy and the chance he took on him. He believes that because of the strong community Xaysy has, along with medication and therapy, he will conquer what still haunts him or at least be able to live a more comfortable life.
“I have never seen the courtroom so packed; there were so many people there to support him,” Rothman said. “It’s a very tight-knit Laotian community, and they were all there in support of him, and that was another reason I entered into the deal because I think he is going to be in better hands with them than just dealing with the Washington State Department of Corrections.”
“He has the structure to succeed, and even though the experts disagreed on whether he was not guilty by reason of insanity, they both agreed he had an untreated PTSD and that on the medication he is taking now, he won’t be a danger to anybody. At that point, I don’t see the value in sending him to prison,” Rothman added.
Penoyer agreed that the reports and findings she read supported the belief that Xaysy is unlikely to re-offend and that he is likely to remain on his medication and will continue to get the mental health treatment he needs.
“I believe that [the agreement] represents a just and fair resolution of this case. … I’m sure the State and Mr. Needham wish Mr. Xaysy the best in the days to come,” Penoyar said before accepting and signing the plea agreement.
Xaysy walked out of jail a short time later a free man.
