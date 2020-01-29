PENINSULA - A fallen tree limb damaged a power line and caused an outage on the north end of the peninsula that lasted a little under an hour Wednesday, Jan. 29.
A crew from the Pacific County Public Utilities District No. 2 cleared the limb and reenergized the line, said Jim Hilbert, PUD No. 2 operations manager.
PUD was alerted to the outage by residents who called it in at about 1 p.m.
The outage affected residents mostly north of the Oysterville Road approach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.