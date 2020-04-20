LONG BEACH — It appears two convicted felons from Pacific County will be released early and returned here because of an order by Gov. Jay Inslee to reduce prison populations by 1,100 as a way to avoid covid-19 infections.
While the idea of lowering inmate numbers has been widely discussed as a nationwide public health strategy, Inslee’s decision about exactly who to release and where they will go came as a surprise to county prosecutors.
Inslee acted in response to Washington Supreme Court ruling that state officials must “immediately exercise their authority to take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety” of inmates.
“Each county is struggling to notify victims, and properly evaluate which inmates will be released into a particular community,” Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain said on April 17.
Elsewhere in Southwest Washington, Cowlitz County Prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen told the Longview Daily News, “We effectively have no input on these inmates being released. Whether that is OK given the circumstances, we [didn’t have the opportunity to] defer, object, or agree. We don’t have any of that power here in this situation, which is very concerning.”
According to the Washington Department of Corrections (DOC), none of the inmates are serving sentences for sex or violent offenses and most are within 6 months of the date of their ultimate release from prison.
DOC issued a list of inmates due to be released, but provided only their names and prison identification numbers. It isn’t immediately obvious who is being sent where, since DOC rules require inmates to be released to the county where their first felony conviction occurred, regardless of which felony conviction resulted in the prison sentence.
Local cases
Reviewing the list of inmates to be released, McClain spotted at least two that are likely to come this way:
“Jimmy Nickell, convicted of a felony drug offense who was sentenced to prison after failing to comply with a residential drug offender sentencing alternative; and Jeffrey Bean, convicted of forgery, trafficking in stolen property and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and sentencing to a prison-based drug offender sentencing alternative. Mr. Bean has served nearly all of his initial prison sentence of two years and he is then due to complete two years of supervision and drug treatment.”
Bean is one of nearly a dozen county residents swept up in a large bust and successful prosecution relating to a drugs and stolen-gun ring that was operated out of the Long Beach Go-Kart track by former owner Tony Merrill, who remains in prison.
Nickell has a long history of relatively minor offenses stretching back to when he was a teenager in the mid-2000s.
McClain said the Governor’s Proclamation furloughs 41 inmates who are presently on work release, meaning serving nights in confinement, but released to work during the day. These inmates have likely already been released.
A second group of 461 inmates had had their prison sentences commuted; these are inmates who have less than 60 days on their initial sentence. Most already had a release plan in place.
The final category group of inmates being released will be those with less than six months to serve on their sentence. “How this group will be released has yet to be solidified,” McClain said.
“Prosecutors across the state are working diligently to notify victims, but if anyone has a particular question about an offender’s release, they should contact the DOC or sign up at Vinelink, where you can receive notification of inmate release,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.