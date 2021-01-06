The violent and deadly takeover of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump have local officials seething, including Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican who was on the floor of the House of Representatives as a mob attempted to breach the chamber.
The events unfolding in the nation’s capital have little precedence in the history of the United States, dating back to when British forces looted and burnt the U.S. Capitol building in 1814 during the War of 1812. The breach came as Congress met in a joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, and came after Trump told his supporters to march upon the capitol at a rally earlier in the day.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Herrera Beutler said she was on the floor of the House when rioters attempted to breach the chamber.
“The Capitol Police barricaded us in. We were told to get down and to get our gas masks. Eventually, we were ushered out,” Herrera Beutler said, adding that officers told her they had found and detonated four bombs just outside of the Capitol’s campus. “I am currently safe and sheltered in place. We are locked down because the Capitol is not secure.”
Herrera Beutler had harsh words for the mob of rioters, saying she witnessed first-hand the chaos, panic and danger their actions incited.
“Is this the America we want to give to our children? A country of lawlessness and mob rule? Previous generations of Americans have laid down their lives to answer ‘no’ to that question. Do we want to be the first generation selfish enough to say ‘yes’?” Herrera Beutler said.
With regards to the certification of the election results, Herrera Beutler said she will vote to certify Biden’s victory, breaking with more than 100 members of her party. By refusing to certify states’ results and attempting to overturn the election, she said Congress would be leading the country down a road of lawlessness and anarchy.
“Of the six states being actively contested in this election, five have Republican legislatures. Yet not one legislative body has voted to withhold, object to, or change certification of their electors,” Herrera Beutler said. “Every single one of the states in question has certified and sent one slate of electors officially to Congress. Not a secondary slate. Not a contested slate. Not multiple slates. One slate. Not one of these legislatures has met as a body and voted to send Congress a bill, a resolution of disapproval, or a plea for help due to injustice. Nothing.”
“I will not vote to undermine the entire Electoral College because my choice for president did not win.”
County party officials react
Locally, both the Pacific County Democratic and Republican parties denounced the actions of the rioters.
In a statement provided to the Observer, Nansen Malin, chair of the Pacific County Republican Party, called what happened in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday “very troubling."
“I understand peaceful protests and concerns about the integrity of elections, but storming the People’s House and using force, violence and intimidation is wrong,” Malin said. “We need to apply the same standards to everyone. We need to hold civil discourse and be respectful.”
“My fear is all the hard work that has been done to shed light on election concerns is now unraveled by the actions of a few. Republicans need to hold each other to higher standards and be the light our country is founded on. We need to build up our democracy, not attack it.”
In a one-sentence statement provided to the Observer, the Democrats of Pacific County said simply: “It is a very sad day for our country.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
