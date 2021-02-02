LONG BEACH — The process to formally begin the renovation of the boardwalk started earlier this week, as Long Beach city councilors voted to OK a contract that puts the project in motion.
At the Feb. 1 meeting, councilors authorized Mayor Jerry Phillips to sign a contract with the city’s engineering consultant, Gray & Osborne, to prepare construction and design documents for the boardwalk repairs, with the project scheduled to go out for bid in early summer.
The project has become a priority for the city in the past couple of years. The boardwalk was built in the 1980s, and city officials said it’s an important asset for both residents and visitors. But the more than 30-year-old deck is nearing the end of its run.
“The majority [of the boardwalk] will be gone, and we’ll start fresh with some of the pilings remaining, but all the decking and everything above the piling will be replaced,” said Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson. “In some places we’re actually going to raise the boardwalk a little bit, and they’ll do a sleeve that goes over the existing pilings.”
Funding the repairs
Glasson said that roughly $400,000 has been budgeted for by the city this year for the renovations, which are expected to come in at around $1 million. The city is also helped, he said, by stronger-than-anticipated lodging tax collections in 2020.
“The lodging tax came in better than we expected. We were thinking doom and gloom with covid, but [higher collections] carried on a lot longer into the fall, so there is a bigger nest egg for us to use for that boardwalk,” Glasson told councilors.
The source of funding from the city has been a topic of discussion in the past. In late 2019, as the city was finalizing its 2020 budget, the city opted to chop funding for the Long Beach Visitors Bureau by about 20%, with the $55,000 being diverted to help fund the boardwalk renovation.
Phillips said that the city is also putting a request of $150,000 into the state’s capital budget this year. State Sen. Jeff Wilson (R-Longview) is handling the request for the city, and it won’t be known until later in the legislative session if the city’s request is included in the final capital budget.
The city will take a loan out to cover the rest of the project’s costs — whatever that ends up being.
“I’d like to be able to say that we’re going to borrow $500,000, but until the bids come out and we actually see what the bids come in at, we won’t know,” Glasson said. “If the bid market is good, that’s great, we’ll be lower and we won’t have to borrow as much. And if it’s higher, because of the price of lumber or whatever reason, then we’ll make that decision at that point in time, I guess.”
