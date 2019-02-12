Project Community Connect counts tallied

LONG BEACH — Project Community Connect’s 2019 attendee count was higher than last year’s.
A total of 196 people were served at Project Community Connect, the annual service-providing event hosted by Peninsula Poverty Response. Of the 196, 74 were designated HUD homeless; 76 as housed and 46 as couch surfers or something similar.
In 2018, 160 people attended the event.
Between 110 and 130 families on the Peninsula are homeless. About 270 students in the Ocean Beach School District are homeless, according to the Pacific County Economic Development Council.
Forty-three service providers attended the event to provide free services. Attendees got haircuts, glasses and hygiene products, among other things.
“I’m very happy with the volunteers and community support,” said Bill Buck, event coordinator. “It’s amazing. This doesn’t happen in most places. Providers say this is the best event they’ve seen every time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.