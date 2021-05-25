For the first time in two years, Ilwaco High School students donned their snazziest outfits and headed out on the town last weekend for the quintessential high school experience: Prom.
In adapting with the times of the pandemic, this year’s Prom on May 22 was held in a large outdoor venue at the Port of Peninsula’s Nahcotta Boat Basin. The theme was “The World Is Your Oyster.”
ASB Advisor Claire Bruncke said the venue was “perfect” for what the school needed in order to pull off the traditional event in a school year that’s been anything but.
“[The port was] so accommodating to making it a magical event for our kids,” Bruncke said.
The school rented polaroid cameras for the night, which Bruncke said was a big hit with the students. The Prom King was Jackson Wilkin, and the Prom Queen was Erika Glenn.
“And the weather held out for us, which was awesome,” Bruncke said.
She said it was a group effort by the school district to make the event possible. Kids attended the event in group pods to minimize risk.
Up next for IHS is the graduation ceremony for the class of 2021, set for Saturday, June 5 at Peterson Field. The Observer will have more information on graduation in next week’s issue.
