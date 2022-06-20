SOUTH BEND — For weeks, whispers have swirled about the status of the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office in light of the sudden and prolonged absence of top attorney Michael Rothman.
With multiple murder, serious assault and drug cases working their way through the local justice system, the situation may become complicated.
He addressed lurking questions in an email response to the Observer.
Rothman has been absent from the office for at least the past two months, leaving his second-in-command, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford, to head the agency. Rothman has remained in contact with the office and is available to answer questions and assist on a limited basis with charging decisions.
“I have been on extended medical leave since April 1, 2022, when I received a cancer diagnosis,” Rothman said. “Aside from my cancer treatment that requires five days of hospitalization per treatment, I have also had to endure multiple procedures, surgeries, and transfusions that have required additional hospitalization.”
“Rough guess, I have spent 45 of the past 60 days admitted to the hospital. The type of cancer that I have been diagnosed with is very aggressive but also has a very high cure rate. I anticipate returning to the office cancer-free in September. A mixture of prescription opioids and chemotherapy leave me ineffective to conduct the day-to-day operations of the office while receiving cancer treatments.”
In his absence, Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt have picked up most of the ripple effect of having one less attorney available for cases. The office has steadily been understaffed the past several years, which Faurholt is well-rehearsed in, and Crawford, having over a decade of prosecutorial experience, has made sure the office keeps running.
“The office is running exceptionally well, and I am bursting with pride. Everyone has stepped up in my absence, taken on new responsibilities, and overcome new challenges as they’ve arisen. The entire office is working together to ensure that the important services they provide to the county are uninterrupted,” Rothman said,
“The office and I consult frequently. [Mr. Crawford] has assumed command of the day-to-day operations. We are a legal work family. The office is also made up predominantly of people that either trained and recruited me, or I trained and recruited them. We work together seamlessly as a team. I can assure you that everyone in the office knows what I am going to think about something and how I expect each of them to react. These are my people. They have hearts,” Rothman added.
Rothman is the lone candidate vying for election to the top-prosecutor job this year and is a shoo-in through both the August primary and November general election. He has previously said that returning to Pacific County and serving as the county prosecutor has been his dream, and should he win his personal battle, he will be the prosecutor for at least the next four years.
