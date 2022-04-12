SOUTH BEND — Six months after hiring Daniel Crawford to be his second-in-command at the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office, Prosecutor Michael Rothman has secured a raise for his long-standing friend, who he recruited to the county.
The Pacific County Commissioners originally approved Crawford’s hiring on Dec. 14, 2021, and his salary was established at Management Grade 20 Step 8 at $8,750 a month, equating to $105,000 per year plus benefits.
However, since being appointed prosecutor and starting on Nov. 1, 2021, Rothman has made several attempts to boost salaries in his office, including a proposal to use American Rescue Act Plan funding to boost salaries immediately. The second part of the proposal was to open an involuntary treatment center to accrue revenue to sustain the salaries.
The commissioners didn’t buy into the idea, determining that the “risk was too great” because of the liability the county would have to take on to open a facility. Therefore, Rothman was sent back to square one on how to provide his office salaries increases.
Adding a new tier?
His newest attempt to raise salaries was tailored for Crawford, who he worked for and trained in the past while the duo worked at the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office.
Rothman asked the county to add a new Grade 21 level to the management salary table, which has been capped at Grade 20 Step 8, and reclassify Crawford’s position of chief criminal deputy prosecutor to the new tier.
The commissioners approved the request on April 12 at the top end of the new tier. Crawford’s new monthly salary will be $9,374 equating to $112,488.
“Typically, this sort of action specifically, the regrading of a position, would occur during the budget workshop process in late summer/early autumn — potentially stretching into late fall/early winter,” Paul Plakinger, county chief administrative officer, said.
“Mr. Rothman was appointed prosecutor on Oct. 31, 2021, after much of the preliminary work on the [fiscal year] 2022 budget was completed. After the calendar turned to 2022, and Mr. Rothman had sufficient time to analyze his budget, he proposed a wage increase for certain positions within the Prosecutor’s Office during a workshop with the board,” Plakinger added.
Funding, sustainability
The newest request is at least Rothman’s third attempt since taking over the office to secure the raises, a topic which he has brought up during several workshops with the commissioners. The issue to date has come down to if the county can warrant the salary increases and, more importantly, how it can sustainably fund them.
“The prosecutor’s office operates within the Pacific County General Fund (current expense) No. 001, which is the primary operating fund of the county (funded by property tax, sales tax, timber taxes, etc. Within this fund, the [fiscal year] 2022 budget does show that we’re planning to use $436,298 of fund balance; that’s the amount that we’d be ‘in the red’ in current expenses, so to speak,” Plakinger said.
“However, this represents a ‘worst-case scenario’ of sorts for the budget. For one, I’m realistic but cautious with the general fund revenue estimates I provide to the board for inclusion in the budget; I feel like it’s best to err on the safe side here; it provides room to grow when things go well, and means we’re not immediately cutting into the bone if things go poorly,” he added.
Plakinger expects the county to have some expenditure wiggle room because it will likely not use 100% of the original budget due to vacated positions that go unfilled and/or other unused expenses.
“We have been able to add money to the bottom-line in the General Fund over the last few years (while also gradually restoring positions lost as far back as FY 2010), so I think our approach has proven to be a sound one,” Plakinger said.
“We’ll need to be flexible and open-minded if/when trends change, though. I’m always trying to look ahead and anticipate what might be lurking around the corner regarding the financial impact to the county. Best to be well-prepared,” he added.
Door wide open
Adding a new step to the management salary table also introduces a chance other county management staff will seek salary increases, assuming the commissioners approve the new grade and step table.
Those salary increases would likely not be sought until budget talks open for the fiscal year 2023 and then implemented in 2023.
“It’s always possible that this decision opens the door for other offices/departments to request increases for their employees. However, such requests typically occur during budget time which gets rolling in mid-July since Mr. Rothman was not able to fully participate in the [fiscal year] 2022 budget process (he was appointed at the end of October,” Plakinger said.
“I see this specific action as a belated [fiscal year] 2022 budget request,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.