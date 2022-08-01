SOUTH BEND — Two major sex offense cases are nearing verdicts after two men reached deals with the Pacific County Prosecutors Office to settle their charges.
The plea agreements are expected to be entered in September, when the public will learn what penalties are being imposed.
In the first case, Frederick A. Bishop, 73 of Ilwaco, a former teacher and coach in the Ocean Beach School District, faces five counts of possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He was arrested Jan. 19 after an extensive investigation by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Washington State Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Long Beach Police Department.
During a hearing on July 29 in the Pacific County Superior Court, Bishop's attorney Jason Arcuri informed Judge Donald J. Richter that his client and the prosecutor's office had reached a deal. The plea agreement is expected to be entered on Sept. 2, when his client would be taken into custody immediately.
"He does want approximately 30 days to basically get his affairs in order, knowing that once he pleads, he will have to be taken into custody," Arcuri said.
The date for his formal sentencing has not been determined because it will require a presentencing investigation by the Washington State Department of Corrections.
In the second case, Tysen B. Muessig, 43, of Naselle, is accused of rape in two separate cases, including one victim who was as young as nine years old when the first rape occurred. In total, Muessig faces five counts of third-degree rape and one count of first-degree rape.
On July 29, his attorney Arcuri informed the court that a resolution had been reached with the prosecutor's office for each of the cases. Much like Bishop, his client would be taken into custody immediately following the agreement's entry. Muessig's formal sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23.
Until the hearing, Muessig and his spouse had remained adamant that the accusations against him by both females, who are now adults, were untrue.
