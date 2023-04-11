SOUTH BEND — A major “oops” by the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office in an alleged drug dealer’s trial has resulted in Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter ordering a new trial.
Paul A. Martin, 37, of Raymond, was found guilty after a jury trial on Feb. 16 of multiple drug offenses, including possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was the subject of a long-term investigation by the Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force.
Martin’s guilty verdict came with scrutiny from his attorney Justin Kover, who attempted to have the trial tossed before it ended when he accused the prosecutor handling the case of prejudicing his client multiple times. Richter denied a motion to dismiss the case during the trial.
Under Washington state law, Martin had the right to appeal his conviction and/or request a new trial within 10 days of the verdict being read. Kover notified the court on March 3 that he intended to request a new trial for his client and submitted a motion on Martin’s behalf.
The motion for a new trial suggests that Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt committed prosecutorial misconduct by using “propensity evidence” that prejudiced the jury against Martin.
A key witness in the case, Brook White, a former partner of Martin, was asked questions about alleged criminal activity by Martin outside the scope of the trial that did not pertain to his current charges.
The testimony veered into propensity evidence, also known as character evidence, which is used to suggest past criminal behavior suggests a likelihood to commit future criminal behavior.
Faurholt also brought up charges that were dismissed by the court that had no evidentiary basis and indicated that a witness, Marco Medina, who was a confidential informant and did not testify, could substantiate the charges.
“During the trial, the court made a finding that this was not sufficient to prejudice the jury,” Kover stated in his motion. “However, the Defense now presents the case of State v. Boehning, 127 Wn. App 511 (Wash. App. 2005) as case authority to support the Motion for New Trial.”
In State v. Boehning, a prosecutor was found to have committed prosecutorial misconduct when they referenced charges that were dismissed that could allegedly be supported by a non-testifying witness.
“That is precisely what occurred in this case when the Prosecutor made reference to Marco Medina in the context of Counts Two and Three which had been dismissed,” Kover wrote in the motion.
“The court dismissed those counts on the basis that there were not sufficient facts in the record for a reasonable trier of fact to make a finding of guilt in those counts. All three members of the Pacific County Drug Task Force who were summoned for testimony failed to establish a factual basis for those counts, yet the prosecutor, in this case, mentioned them to the jury,” Kover added.
Richter heard arguments regarding the Motion for New Trial on April 7 from Kover and Faurholt and ruled that Kover’s argument was valid and that Martin should undergo a new trial. He set bail for Martin at $50,000 and a new trial is slated to begin May 22.
