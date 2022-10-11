PORTLAND — The Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) will host its 30th annual “Winter Weather Forecast Conference” on Saturday, Oct. 22, starting at 10 a.m.
Pacific County is grouped with northwest Oregon for weather-forecasting purposes, a factor that always makes this conference locally relevant.
Meteorologists from across the Pacific Northwest will converge on Portland to give their annual forecasts for the upcoming winter to a capacity crowd of nearly 300 attendees. After a record-setting April snowstorm in Portland, what lies ahead as La Niña returns for a rare third consecutive winter?
The Portland office of the National Weather Service will headline this meeting hosted by OMSI. The Oregon Chapter of AMS will be raffling off a $300 Davis home weather station to one lucky attendee. This meeting is free and open to all ages of the general public. Arrive early for best seating.
What is the Oregon AMS? The Oregon chapter of AMS was founded in 1947 and is the single largest local chapter of AMS in the country, with around 180 members. The Oregon AMS chapter normally hosts meetings from September to May that are free and open to all ages of the general public. The Oregon AMS welcomes the public to become chapter members for just $10 per year. The Oregon AMS chapter mission statement reads, “The purpose of this society shall be to advance professional ideals in the science of meteorology and to promote the development, exchange, and application of meteorological knowledge.” Meetings are publicized at www.ametsoc.org/chapters/oregon.
