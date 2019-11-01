OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public input on potential release strategies from Willapa Bay hatchery facilities next year, as egg collection at those facilities falls below expectations.
The meeting is scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Raymond Elks Lodge, located at 326 3rd St., Raymond, 98577.
WDFW staff will brief the public on Chinook salmon egg take so far this year at Willapa Bay-area hatchery facilities; these include the Forks Creek, Nemah, and Naselle facilities. Earlier this year WDFW increased the goal for the total release of Chinook smolts from 6.15 million to nearly 8.7 million across these facilities. At this point in the season indications are that this new goal will not be met.
“We want to work with the public to determine the best possible release strategy for the Willapa Bay area moving forward,” said Chad Herring, WDFW fish policy lead for the south coast.
This meeting will take place separately from additional public meetings addressing the Willapa Bay salmon management policy, which is currently undergoing a comprehensive review. The next meeting to discuss that policy is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Raymond Elks Lodge.
