SOUTH BEND — It's been three months since Jesse Eastham was fired from the Pacific County Sheriff's Office, and the agency continues to avoid fulfilling public records surrounding the investigation that led to his firing. The county has only released a copy of the termination letter issued to Eastham by Sheriff Robin Souvenir.
The firing has been the center of a battle between defense Attorney Nathan Needham and the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office, in which Needham alleges that the full disclosure of the investigation is necessary for the defense of one of his clients.
On the other side of the spectrum, the Observer has relentlessly attempted to acquire a copy of the full investigation as far back as Nov. 17, 2021. The request was denied four months later, on March 3, and the reasoning was cited as RCW 42.56.240 — denial due to being an active investigation.
After Eastham was fired on April 4, the newspaper submitted a second public records request on April 5. The request has not been fulfilled in its entirety, and the only piece of the investigation released has been the termination letter which accused Eastham of being deceitful on multiple occasions.
According to an email received by the Observer on June 28 from Public Records Coordinator Katie Driggers, the report has an approximate release date of July 20. However, the letter also says that the sheriff's office has yet to send over responsive files.
"We anticipate it may take an additional 15 business days (7/20/2022) to fulfill your request as we are awaiting responsive records from [the Pacific County Sheriff's Office]. Please be aware that the response time being provided to you is an approximation only. Pacific County will continue to make every reasonable effort to respond as promptly as possible to your request," Diggers stated in the email.
The sheriff's office has refused to officially comment on Eastham's firing or about the specifics of the investigation that was allegedly handled by an outside agency. The investigation lasted approximately six months.
Early indications about the investigation have alleged that dishonesty among other deputies was discovered and/or alleged by Eastham. Needham brought this to the attention of Superior Court Judge Donald Richter during a motion hearing on May 13.
The Observer will continue pursuing the investigation records until they are disclosed and will write an in-depth article once they are acquired.
