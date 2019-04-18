On May 4 and May 5, the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team (COASST) will deliver two free training sessions in Hoquiam and Long Beach. Each training will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
COASST participants help make a difference for the environment by collecting data on beach-cast carcasses of marine birds on a monthly basis to establish the baseline pattern of beached bird mortality on North Pacific beaches. Through an interactive, hands-on workshop, trainees will become acquainted the custom COASST field guide, Beached Birds, and have a chance to try out their newly acquired identification skills on seabird species common to the North Pacific. The COASST training provides participants with the tools to monitor for potential changes in the marine environment and promote stewardship of local marine resources.
COASST is a citizen science project of the University of Washington in partnership with state, tribal, and federal agencies, environmental organizations, and community groups. COASST believes citizens of coastal communities are essential scientific partners in monitoring marine ecosystem health. By collaborating with citizens, natural resource management agencies and environmental organizations, COASST works to translate long-term monitoring into effective marine conservation solutions. Currently, nearly 1,000 volunteers survey beaches in Washington, Oregon, California, and Alaska.
• The May 4 training will be take place in the Hoquiam Middle School Choir Room (200 N. Spencer St, Hoquiam) in association with Grays Harbor Shorebird Festival
• The May 5 training will take place in the PUD Auditorium (9610 Sandridge Road, Long Beach).
There will be a short break in the middle of each session for lunch, so please bring your own sack lunch, or money to purchase food in the area. Volunteers need no prior experience with scientific data collection, just a commitment to survey a specific beach at least once a month.
Reserve your training spot at either training by calling COASST at 206-221-6893 or by emailing coasst@uw.edu. For more information on COASST visit coasst.org.
