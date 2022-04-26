SOUTH BEND — The county hired a new director and top engineer for the public works department back in March, and the heavy monthly price tag of $16,431 caught the attention of county residents.
David Anderson and Grace Amundsen-Barnkow dived into their new respective roles of director and county engineer. Amundsen-Barnkow participated in a department workshop 30 minutes into her first day.
Despite the experience the duo brings to the high-turnover agency, questions have arisen about how the county justifies increased salary expense that comes with hiring two people for functions that used to all be performed by the director.
“Looking at what we had in the past, the old days, we had a director/engineer; secondly an operations manager; and third we had an accounting manager,” Paul Plakinger, county chief administrative officer, said in an interview this week.
“Of those three positions, two of those positions, the director/engineer and the operations manager, were both special employment contract positions, whereas the accounting manager was a management level position on the management scale,” he added.
The commissioners decided to restructure into three specific positions — a director, county engineer, and deputy director — instead of filling the vacant operations manager position.
“The deputy director is basically handling a lot of the accounting management duties that were being handled before,” Plakinger said. “The three positions now are all three special employment agreements instead of having the two special employment agreements and one management position.”
The strategic restructuring, according to Plakinger, will only cost the county around $2,400 more per month or roughly an annual price tag of $28,800. This is even though the previous interim director made approximately $10,000 a month compared to the monthly price tag of Anderson and Amundsen-Barnkow.
“It’s just a matter of trying to look at going forward, skills, prioritization, and what makes the most sense for us, and having a separate engineer and a separate director and that separate deputy director position made the most sense since we were looking to fill that operations manager position,” Plakinger said.
“The board feels [the positions] are more targeted. Specifically, the engineer can work on engineering 100% of the time instead of having to be a direct office manager in addition to that. We feel like the benefits far outweigh this slightly higher cost,” he added.
So far, Anderson and Amundsen-Barnkow have reportedly fit well into their positions, according to Plakinger, who adds that they are both poised about the direction they hope to move the agency.
“They wanted to be in Pacific County, and they wanted to be in this part of the state,” Plakinger said. “They like this area, which is so important when you are drawing people from the outside that aren’t familiar with the area when in a dry year it is going to rain 80 inches.”
