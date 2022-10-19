The pictured subject is a suspect from a burglary at the Long Beach Tavern. These are photos taken from the tavern’s cameras.

If you think you know who this individual is, please contact Long Beach Police Officer Miranda Estrada at 360-214-4714 or 360-642-2911.

