LONG BEACH PENINSULA — In February 2019, Pacific County Public Utilities District No. 2 Commissioner Mike Swanson admitted to touching a woman without her consent while the pair attended a conference in 2015.
After an investigation into the complaint, a report was presented to the Public Utilities District No. 2 Board of Commissioners during an executive session on March 19, 2019. The other two commissioners expressed disapproval of Swanson’s actions and asked him to apologize to the woman involved.
Jacqueline Brown Miller, who reported the sexual harassment, requested in her complaint that Swanson make a public statement and resign his office. After Swanson filed for re-election on May 11, Brown Miller contacted the Chinook Observer.
Swanson did not make the investigation public because he didn’t “feel that it affected my ability to do my job,” he told the Observer in an interview on Thursday, June 4. Swanson is the president of the PUD No. 2 Board of Commissioners.
“It’s embarrassing,” Swanson said. “And I did write a letter back to her and apologized for my actions.”
Brown Miller did not ask for an apology and said she felt it was his way to avoid her request that he acknowledge his actions publicly and resign.
Swanson’s unwillingness to share what happened publicly was “predictable,” Brown Miller said, in an interview with the Observer on Wednesday, June 3. She commended him for acknowledging what happened, but by not being open with the public about it, it felt like a second injury.
She said she would have preferred to avoid having her name in the news. But when he didn’t resign, she put a note on her calendar to make the information public. Still, she kept moving it, month-by-month. Then she saw he was running again.
“There needs to be an asterisk next to his name in public about this,” Brown Miller said. “Especially an elected office holder needs to have that asterisk.”
Investigative findings
Attorney Tracy M. Miller investigated the complaint against Swanson at the request of the PUD’s insurer, Public Utility Risk Management Services. Tracy Miller worked for Karr Tuttle Campbell, a Seattle law firm.
On Sept. 24, 2015, Brown Miller and Swanson both attended the 2015 Washington Public Utility District Association Water Workshop at the Enzian Inn in Leavenworth, according to the findings Tracy Miller submitted to the board.
Brown Miller was working at a law firm and attending conferences to network as she built her own private practice.
Swanson was attending as a representative of PUD No. 2. The conferences are paid for through PUD dues and lodging for the conference was also paid for by the district, according to Jason Dunsmoor, PUD No. 2’s general manager.
That evening, the conference sponsors encouraged conference attendees to go to dinner at a brewery near the hotel. Swanson and Brown Miller sat next to one another at dinner. The two chatted, before Brown Miller turned to speak with a married couple on her other side.
According to a written statement Brown Miller submitted to the investigator, she was listening to the two tourists when she felt Swanson’s hand on her back, underneath her sweater, but over her blouse.
“I became absolutely frozen as Commissioner Swanson continued to move his hands around my body, where the tourists couldn’t clearly see what he was doing,” Brown Miller wrote.
He ran his hand up and down her back, around to the right side toward her breast, back down her spine, down to her bottom, alongside her right thigh and then back to her bottom, which he then began squeezing, Brown Miller wrote in her statement.
Brown Miller didn’t know how to respond. Swanson’s hand was touching her for 20 to 40 seconds before she made him stop, she wrote. When Swanson began squeezing her bottom, she reached around to swat his hand away and turned to give him an angry look. He then stopped and moved from where he was sitting.
Brown Miller was attending the conference to professionally network and advance her legal career, she said in her statement. She did not think things would go well for her if she publicly revealed what he was doing by either turning around and confronting him, or “slugging him,” she wrote.
“Honestly this is like the analysis that goes on in your head in like five seconds and you just go with your best judgement,” Brown Miller said, when asked by the Observer in an interview about her reaction.
After she finished her conversation with the couple sitting next to her, she went over to Swanson and told him, “The only person that gets to touch me that way is my husband, and as long as you’re good with that, we’re good.” Swanson said, “Yes.”
That was the last time Brown Miller spoke to him.
When interviewed by the investigator, Swanson denied touching Brown Miller under her sweater. He did acknowledge touching her thigh and squeezing her bottom, the investigator wrote in her report.
Brown Miller’s detailed account of what happened was more credible than Swanson’s fuzzier recollection, the investigator said. The recipient of unwelcome contact is likely to remember it more vividly than the perpetrator, “who does not necessarily appreciate the significance of the occurrence at the time,” the investigator wrote in her report.
“Plus, Swanson admits he was impaired at the time, which likely also affected his ability to remember what occurred,” according to the report.
In his interview with the investigator, Swanson apologized for his poor judgement. He was not normally the type of person to engage in this sort of behavior, he said. The investigator said she found his expression of remorse to be genuine.
“I just thought we were enjoying each other’s company and I’m kind of a handsy person, obviously when she felt uncomfortable I stopped,” Swanson said, in his June 4 interview with the Observer.
Brown Miller said she couldn’t fathom what made him think she was interested in him sexually.
‘What he did was pretty forward’
Brown Miller received her law degree from the University of Akron School of Law and got a Master of Laws degree in environmental law from George Washington University. She worked for the state attorney general in both Washington and Ohio, before she left to help her husband start a business to make buildings energy efficient. When she moved into private practice in 2015, she said she felt she was in a highly professional atmosphere.
“So I was really surprised and upset when Commissioner Swanson literally came up behind me and started groping me,” Brown Miller said.
She felt humiliated, she said. For the rest of the conference, she saw men she thought he might be better acquainted with and wondered if he “might have bragged to others about being able to touch me and if they were laughing at me or spreading rumors.”
The conference contributed to her decision to end her probe into private practice. Brown Miller now works as a policy analyst and compliance-enforcement coordinator in the Washington Health Department’s Office of Drinking Water.
At the time, she blew off what happened. She didn’t get physically hurt, she said. She told her husband, her boss, an assistant at the law firm and a friend. Then, she put it behind her.
“You know, you roll your eyes and say ‘That is the way of the world,’” Brown Miller said.
The #MeToo movement changed that for her. She stopped seeing it as something harmless, but as a potential pattern that could get worse if left unchecked. She saw it as her duty to report what Swanson did.
“What he did was pretty forward,” Brown Miller said. “Coming up to me and putting his hands on my private parts without my knowledge or my agreement is totally brazen.”
Executive session
When Brown Miller contacted the PUD No. 2 about Swanson’s conduct, Dunsmoor told the district’s insurer and left it to the investigator and the Board of Commissioners to decide how to handle the complaint. In response to questions about the investigation, Dunsmoor provided a letter drafted in part by the district’s insurer.
In the insurer’s opinion, Swanson’s behavior occurred after the conference day, “on his own time, and not in the course of his duties as a PUD commissioner.”
“He did not deny the incident occurred and was extremely remorseful,” the letter said.
The district is unaware of any prior complaints or incidents of sexual harassment or inappropriate touching, and none have been reported since the investigation.
“Had Swanson been an employee of the PUD, he would have been disciplined consistent with the PUD’s policy prohibiting sexual harassment,” the letter said. “But, as you may know, the PUD cannot fire or discipline an elected commissioner.”
Commissioner and Secretary for the board Debbie Oakes said she was new when the complaint was brought forth. It was a unique incident and she didn’t know quite what to make of it. She doesn’t see Swanson as someone who habitually harrasses women, but Brown Miller felt violated and that is not okay, she said.
“It’s a good thing to have conversations surrounding this,” Oakes said.
Commissioner Dick Anderson said it was a minor thing and bringing it up ahead of an election seemed like a smear tactic.
“He’s a good man, I certainly hope he wins re-election,” Anderson said.
It is up to the voters to decide how important something like this is, Swanson said. It’s certainly not something he intends to do again,” he said.
“I’ve enjoyed my time on the board, I feel like I’ve been effective in setting policies that are beneficial for both the rate payers and owners and the PUD itself,” Swanson said.
This will be Swanson’s third run for a six-year term on the PUD No. 2 Board of Commissioners. He’s run opposed in each race, and faces Ilwaco resident Pam Hickey in the upcoming election. Swanson, a Naselle resident, was first elected to his position in 2008 and re-elected in 2014.
