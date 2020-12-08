RAYMOND — The Pacific County Public Utilities District approved a budget Tuesday, Dec. 1, with commissioners voting 2-1 to approve General Manager Jason Dunsmore’s proposal. Debbie Oakes was the dissenting vote. She argued that some wage increases in the budget were excessive, citing the pandemic-stricken economy as a reason to hold down costs.
The overall budget of $30,608,555 is an increase of 2% over the 2020 budget. It is set to precisely match projected total revenues.
The budget provides a 3% cost of living adjustment for employees, including those in management positions. For union employees, this is contractually required, but for management positions it is discretionary. Apart from the COLA, employees can also achieve salary increases by advancing to a higher position in the organization.
Oakes sought to hold down wages for administrative employees. “My original recommendation was to freeze administrative wages (steps/grades) for 2021, with zero COLA, which was a lot to ask,” she said. That proposal would have prevented administrators from advancing to a higher pay grade in addition to blocking the cost of living adjustment. Her fallback position was a 1.5% COLA. But her fellow board members, Mike Swanson and Dick Anderson, backed Dunsmore’s full 3% proposal. Swanson will depart the board in January following an election defeat.
The board had limited the COLA for administrators to 1.5% each of the previous two years, down from Dunsmore’s recommendation of 3% each time.
“This time, two of the board members decided, ‘Hey, we’ve kept you back the past two years, we’re okay with three percent.”
Oakes said the district should economize, and noted the rate hike that is set to go into effect next April, a hike of $2 in the basic charge for residential customers. But she also expressed broader concerns. “[T]he long-term effect of administrative pay raises and a 3% COLA is concerning.”
Oakes noted that local government institutions have been deemed essential, “so have not been furloughed or lost their job or business. Many others have not been so fortunate.” But she added that “Our PUD employees work hard at serving Pacific’s customers and keeping the lights on for all.”
Oakes expressed respect for the majority’s decision. “[Mine] was not the opinion of the board as a whole, so majority rules.”
Based on data from 2018, the 2021 raise will bring Dunsmore’s salary to approximately $199,548 a year or $16,629 a month. In 2018, the lowest-paid of PUD’s nine managers made just over $92,000; raises would bring that to about $98,000 in 2021.
