LONG BEACH – At the June 18 Pacific County Public Utilities District meeting, commissioners presented their infrastructure spending plans through 2028.
Projects for 2019 include adding an underground feeder from the Long Beach substation to Cranberry Road, so the system can handle a higher load in a rapidly-growing region.
“The area from Cranberry Road up through Klipson has seen the biggest growth on the Peninsula,” PUD general manager Jason Dunsmoor said. “We want to break the load up…we’re taking the existing feeder and splitting it in two.”
Dunsmoor said the extra feeder will provide redundancy, so fewer people are without power when something goes wrong or when the system needs work.
Other projects in this year’s budget include pole replacements and cable conversion.
Power Rates
The commissioners said Bonneville Power Administration anticipates a 3% increase in the cost of power transmission. But rate increases may not be needed, because power generation costs aren’t going up.
“Transmission is only 10% of what we do,” commissioner Mike Swanson said, generation being the big expense. Swanson said the PUD should know whether it will be increasing rates by October.
Resolution Passed
The commission passed a nonbinding resolution opposing removal of the Lower Snake River dams.
Public Comments
Two members of the public urged the commissioners to promote alternative energy sources. Another suggested they take advantage of low interest rates by borrowing now for as many projects as possible. A member of the public expressed concern about a Trump administration proposal to privatize the Bonneville Power Administration. Commissioners responded that Presidents have made that proposal in the past, and Congressional delegations from the Northwest always kill off these proposals on a bipartisan basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.