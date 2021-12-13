PACIFIC COUNTY — Christmas came early for local broadband stakeholders last week, as the Washington State Public Works Board announced that Pacific County Public Utility District No. 2 was one of just a handful of recipients in the state that will receive highly sought after broadband funds.
The PUD was earmarked $5 million — the largest amount any entity received — in grant funds from the PWB as part of the $44.6 million that was disbursed to 15 broadband construction projects in unserved and underserved communities across Washington.
The unmatched funds received by the PUD will go toward their proposed project to build out underground fiber optic-based broadband to all property corners from Nemah to Bay Center — including Wilson Point and Lynn Point, as well as South Palix Road, Trask Lane and customers along Highway 101. The project will take a minimum of two years to complete, the PUD announced in a news release, and many details still need to be worked out before construction begins.
Jason Dunsmoor, general manager for the PUD, told the Observer that there are about 390 parcels in the project area, and the project is designed for a nearly 50% take rate — roughly 188 parcels. “Hopefully it will be more than that, but for at least the first 50% who sign up and do everything they’re supposed to do, it’s basically free. They just have to dig a ditch on their property.”
The PUD has core fiber all through the project area and going down Highway 101, Dunsmoor said, and the fiber that will be laid down during this project is considered “middle-mile.”
“It’s going down the highway, but this will install the distribution fiber that goes down the county road or the driveway that branches out the fingers,” Dunsmoor said.
More money
The grant is the first of several that the PUD and its local broadband partners hope to snag in the coming months. Dunsmoor said the PUD has another $10 million in outstanding requests submitted with the Washington State Broadband Office, and parts of those funds, if awarded, would go toward building out fiber in all of the Chinook area.
At the federal level, the PUD is preparing to submit an application by the end of February through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recently established ReConnect Program, which offers grants and loans to facilitate broadband deployment in rural areas.
The PUD also helped with an $8.7 million application submitted by the Shoalwater Bay Tribe for federal funds that the tribe was still waiting to hear back from. If awarded, the funds will go toward the tribe building out their own fiber from Raymond to the reservation in Tokeland. The federal program in question was inundated with applications — it received $5 billion in funding requests for broadband projects throughout the country, but is only funded to award $1 billion during this current cycle.
“And there’ll be more [funding opportunities] after that, I’m sure,” Dunsmoor said, alluding to the federal infrastructure bill that was signed into law last month and includes $65 billion in funds for high-speed internet projects. “We’re throwing at the dartboard and we’re making sure the tips are really sharp and sticky.”
