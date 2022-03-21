RAYMOND — After more than 30-years of service, Pacific County PUD General Manager Jason Dunsmoor announced he will be retiring at the end of the year. Dunsmoor, who has served as general manager since 2017, will be stepping away from the helm of the PUD in December.
Dunsmoor began his career at Pacific County PUD in June 1990, the utility said in a press release. He started at the PUD as an engineering assistant, eventually advancing to chief of engineering and operations in February 1996 before being named to the top job, taking over from Doug Miller.
In the coming months, the PUD will begin the process of replacing Dunsmoor. “Our focus will be on ensuring a smooth transition by bringing on a new general manager to work with Dunsmoor before his departure,” PUD Commission President Debbie Oakes said.
“When I moved back to Pacific County PUD 30 years ago to work for Pacific County PUD, I believed this was the place that I could make the biggest difference,” Dunsmoor said. “My career with the district has allowed me to raise a fifth-generation family in Pacific County.”
Members of utility’s governing board praised his service.
“The Pacific County PUD Commissioners express thanks for the work Dunsmoor has done leading the utility. We are grateful to have benefited from his knowledge, experience, and dedication to the communities we serve. He will be missed,” Oakes said.
“Jason has provided tremendous leadership during his tenure as general manager,” said Pacific County PUD Commission Vice President Dick Anderson.
Commission Secretary Pam Hickey said, “It has been my privilege to work with Jason and I will miss him. In addition to leading our PUD, he has successfully represented us in several outside organizations. Due to his strong financial leadership, our PUD will be debt free in 2024. His dedication to bringing broadband to our customers has resulted in a grant for our customers. I wish him the best in retirement.”
Dunsmoor plans to continue to live in Pacific County and said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family.
