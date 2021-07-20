LONG BEACH — Possibly because of low salmon returns in Puget Sound and adjoining waters of the Salish Sea, the Pacific Northwest’s most famous orcas are thought to be spending an unusual amount of time hunting along the outer coast.
The Southern Resident Killer Whales often seen around the San Juan Islands and other sheltered waters of Washington state and British Columbia consist of three pods: J, K and L. Thanks to a now-discontinued satellite tracking program, it’s been known for a decade that K and L spend much time around the mouths of the Columbia River, Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor, and range as far south as San Francisco in pursuit of their preferred prey, Chinook salmon.
What is particularly odd this summer is that the J pod also appears to have forsaken Puget Sound.
J-Pod was last seen in the San Juan Islands on April 10, according to a July 20 press release from the Orca Behavior Institute. K-Pod made a brief visit to the Salish Sea on July 1 before heading back west to the outer coast; other than that, K-Pod and L-Pod have not been documented in inland waters since late February. While members of all three pods have been spotted at Swiftsure Bank off the western end of the Strait of Juan de Fuca in July, none of them have taken their typical summer route to follow Chinook salmon migrating toward the Fraser River, the institute said.
“We published a study in 2018 showing the declining spring presence of the Southern Residents and its correlation to the crashing of the Fraser River Chinook salmon runs,” said Monika Wieland Shields, director of the Orca Behavior Institute. “We never thought their summer visits would also diminish so soon. We never thought we would see an absence of more than three months.”
J-Pod has historically been documented in the Salish Sea nearly every month of every year. “For the first time since Orca Survey began in 1976, we have gone 100 days without the most ‘resident’ of the three pods in our waters during the peak season,” explained Dr. Michael Weiss, a biologist with the Center for Whale Research. “This is a sure sign of dire, drastic changes in the Salish Sea and Fraser River ecosystems.”
“As much as we miss seeing the Southern Residents, we all hope that they are finding plentiful food off the coast, enough for the population to grow and thrive,” said Cindy Hansen of Orca Network. “They used to spend their summers here, having greeting ceremonies, and socializing with one another. The lack of salmon may be impacting more than their health and ability to reproduce. It may also be depriving them of an important part of who they are as a society.”
