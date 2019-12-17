Four juveniles were arrested Dec. 17 after a crash following a vehicle pursuit in Seaside.
The juveniles, who range in age from 14 to 17, were wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in Vancouver, according to sheriff’s officials.
They allegedly stabbed a 66-year-old man in his home. Officials say they stole the man’s wallet, cellphone and vehicle and then drove the vehicle to Seaside. The man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. One of the juveniles sustained minor injuries in the crash. Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Seaside, Cannon Beach and Gearhart police and the Oregon State Police were involved in the arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.