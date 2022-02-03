Property tax statements will soon be mailed. The following are some of the most common questions we get.
My taxes went up… why?
Senior (county, cities) and junior (fire, hospital, EMS) districts are allowed by law to raise the amount levied the previous year by 1% plus new constructions for a total of approximately 1½ to 2%. Voters in the Willapa Valley and Naselle School districts approved new or increased maintenance and operation levies. The Legislature also added an additional rate-based state levy to pay for the Washington State Supreme Court order in the McCleary case a couple of years ago.
How can I get my taxes lowered?
There is a Senior Citizen and Disabled Persons program which could possibly lower your taxes if you qualify. If you are over 61 as of Dec. 31 of the previous year or permanently disabled, it’s your primary residence and you make less than $40,000, you may qualify. Please contact my office at the number below for further information.
Every taxing district in the county holds public budget hearings in October and November of the previous year to set the following years taxes. You can attend these meetings or contact the commissioners or council persons of those districts about the actual tax amounts levied.
When are taxes due?
First half is due April 30, 2022 and second half is due Oct. 31, 2022. If either of these dates fall on a weekend, the due date will be the next working day. Your statement will have both first and second half coupons to be sent with your payment. Please keep your second half coupon.
My assessed value is way too high!
Unfortunately, it is too late to address a property’s assessed value by the time tax statements are mailed. The assessor’s office mails new valuation notices in August or September of every year showing the assessed value which will be used for the following years taxes. These are usually on postcards and an owner will have 30 days to question and or appeal the new value.
If I still have questions who do I contact?
The tax amounts, rates and total assessed value of each district and a comparison of the amounts levied by the districts over the last fiive years can be found in the 2022 Tax Book, under Assessor on the county web page at co.pacific.wa.us. You can contact either the Assessor’s office or Treasurer’s office. Assessor’s phone 360-875-9301; Treasurers phone 360-875-9421. If you just want to vent, please don’t yell at the staff — ask to speak to me.
If you have any questions about your tax statement, the Senior Exemption program or any other property tax issue, or see a correction needed on our Taxsifter or Mapsifter websites, please contact us at 875-9301, 642-9301, 484-7301 or 267-8301. Our office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Courthouse in South Bend and by appointment only on Wednesdays at the South County Annex at 7013 Sandridge Rd. in Long Beach.
