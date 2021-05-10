SOUTH BEND — For the third time in less than a year, another director of the county’s Public Works Department (DPW) has resigned abruptly. Robert Kimble had been appointed to the position on Feb. 9 after a lengthy search and interview process by top county officials.
Kimble moved to the area from Alaska after the county narrowed the search to three applicants and invited them to tour the area and meet with officials, and ultimately selected him. He started in the position in mid-February as an hourly employee before his salary of $9,416 per month kicked in.
Resignation letter
According to additional meeting proceedings from the Pacific County Commissioners Office on April 27, Kimble submitted his resignation on April 22, stating that April 30 would be his last day.
“I accepted this wonderful opportunity out of genuine interest in growing the Department of Public Works into a modernized organization,” Kimble wrote in his resignation letter. “After thoughtful consideration, it is my belief I will not be successful in this endeavor. Continuing in this role would be selfish of me, and unfair to the organization and staff who continue to invest in me.”
Kimble went on to reiterate that his contract stipulated he provide the county with a two-month notice if he were to depart and he offered to assist the agency until it found a suitable replacement in exchange for his early departure. “I remain available to discuss this idea if it is of interest. Otherwise, I request to be released from this contract as soon as possible,” he wrote.
New director chosen
During the same meeting, the county took immediate steps to appoint his successor.
At the urging of Pacific County Risk Manager Kathy Spoor, the commissioners selected Brook Priest to be the next county public works director. She holds a public engineer license in Washington state and met the county’s top engineer requirements.
Priest took over the office effective May 1 and has a one-year contract to remain in the position. The agreement will automatically renew after one year as long as neither her nor the county object to the renewal. Priest will be compensated a monthly salary of $9,416 as the director.
Before being chosen as the new director, Priest was well established in DPW as an office manager. The commissioners have stated they have high hopes for her and look forward to working with her and their combined goal to best serve Pacific County residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.