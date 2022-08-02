NASELLE — The theme was “thank-you for your service.”
But quilt maker Ruth Torppa Hamrin had another message.
“Welcome home!”
With a hug, she presented 11 veterans of military branches with lovingly sewn quilts, all in red, white and blue colors.
The quilts of valor presentation was the centerpiece of Saturday’s opening ceremony for the Naselle Finnish American Folk Festival.
It elicited broad smiles from the veterans and their families and earnest applause from the crowd at the stadium.
Mike Bighill from Naselle, a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam era who retired as a petty officer third class, was delighted.
“It’s an honor and a great thank-you for service to the country,” said Bighill, who served from 1963 to 1967, including two years at a naval air station in Japan plus time aboard the aircraft carriers Midway and Yorktown.
‘That’s my calling’
Hamrin made sure she was in the background Saturday, but the day before, she and her husband, Larry, stood in a Naselle classroom entirely dedicated to displaying the quilts of valor.
The national program created in 2003 by the mother of a man serving in Iraq as a way of showing love for veterans “struggling with war demons.” Since then, some 300,000 quilts of valor have brightened the lives of U.S. veterans. The group’s emphasis is, “to comfort and heal when touched by war.”
Hamrin began her involvement in 2018. As the festival began, she had already given away 44 quilts and had 16 more to distribute. “I feel that’s my calling,” she said, saluting the brightly colored fiber art with her eyes.
“We make these quilts to say, ‘thank-you for your service,’” she explained. Sometimes her meaningful gifts draw emotional memories from vets. “There are a lot of them who break out crying.”
She amends her message for Vietnam-era service members, many of whom returned home to be greeted with hostility rather than parades. “I always say, ‘Welcome home!’”
Personal touch
Seven of the veterans honored Saturday served during the Vietnam era.
Donald Raistakka, 88, of Rosburg served way earlier with U.S. Army post engineers at Fort Richardson in Alaska between 1954 and 1956.
“This is a wonderful honor that I didn’t expect to receive, because I felt that others were much more worthy,” he said as his wife Anneli held his precious gift.
A veteran whose service was more recent was Dan Halverson, who served with the U.S. Marine Corps between 1983 and 1989.
Halverson, of Longview, was supported by two comrades, Ken Elliott and Steve West, who have held leadership posts with American Legion posts (25 in Kelso and 111 in Deep River).
“It’s nice to be recognized and thought of,” said Halverson, who was a military policeman at Camp Pendleton in California.
The personalized design of his quilt showcased a giant motorcycle reflecting his involvement in the Patriot Guard, a group which travels the Western states to provide a military presence at veterans’ funerals.
“I know the amount of workmanship that goes into it. It says a lot for how personal it is,” he said.
He said service with the Patriot Guard motorcyclists recognizes the contribution to country of the person who has died.
“The reward is the honor that we give the families,” he said. “It’s not about us, or all the miles we travel. It is about the families. They see they are heroes, and whether they were a door gunner on a helicopter or a cook, it doesn’t matter.”
Thank you for serving
Veterans receiving quilts at the ceremony included Cliff Weimer, Army National Guard, 1957-1967; John Wirkkala, Army 1965-1968; Anthony “Tony” Riatt, Navy 1978-1982; Gene Strong, Marines, 1967-70; Randy Aho, Army, 1974-1978; Steve Blain, U.S. Air Force, 1971-1974; Mark Yeager, Air Force, 1990-1994; and Cliff Hargand, Air Force 1956-1962.
Also due to receive quilts were Steve Ullakko, who served in the Navy between 1969 and 1976, and four other veterans, Dennis Andring, David Rangila, Bryce Heiner and Dale Heiner.
