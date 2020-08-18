SOUTH BEND — After being asked for further deliberations by county commissioners last month, the Pacific County Planning Commission is now recommending that the county take stronger action on limiting short-term vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods — by disallowing new vacation rentals entirely.
The planning commission met virtually for more than an hour on Aug. 13, its first meeting since March. There, five members of the commission debated and ultimately agreed to recommend that the county forbid new vacation rentals permits in Pacific County’s R-1 zones. Presently existing vacation rentals in R-1 zones would be grandfathered in and remain permitted as long as they remain in compliance and pay typical fees, if the county commission decides to heed the recommendations.
When the county commissioners unanimously approved new regulations for vacation rentals on July 30, they kicked the decision on what to do with vacation rentals in R-1 zones back to the planning commission. County Commissioner Lisa Olsen said at the meeting that she didn’t believe the planning commission was able to finish its task due to the covid-19 pandemic.
The planning commissioners entered the meeting with several different options to consider: recommend that new short-term rentals in R-1 zones have a set minimum radius from all property lines from any other short-term rental properties; recommend the county set a fixed percentage of houses in R-1 zones that can be permitted as a vacation rental; or disallow new vacation rentals in R-1 zones entirely.
As the meeting went on, it became clear that a majority on the planning commission supported a ban on new vacation rental permits. Commissioner Kelly Rupp said research he has done about how other jurisdictions of all sizes throughout the country deal with short-term rentals in R-1 zones showed that there was no real consensus about how to approach the issue. However, he said in each of these jurisdictions’ ordinances, the importance of preserving the R-1 environment was made clear.
In the Pacific County zoning ordinance, it says the R-1 zone was established “to promote and protect the single-family character of selected developed or developing neighborhoods.” The intent of the R-1 zone, the ordinance says, is “to protect and stabilize property values by restricting the type of housing and limiting the range of current use patterns in order to provide for a wholesome home environment free of traffic congestion, noise and incompatible land uses.”
However, Rupp said, his research also showed that there was almost no jurisdiction that had a complete ban on short-term rentals in R-1 zones, even in densely populated urban areas where the goal is to create as much permanent housing as possible.
“Even in the very progressive towns of Austin, Nashville and Portland, they do allow short-term rentals — with strict density restrictions,” Rupp said.
In the two municipalities on the Long Beach Peninsula, which have their own zoning ordinances and are not affected by the county’s zoning ordinance, the cities of Long Beach and Ilwaco each take a different approach to vacation rentals. In Long Beach, vacation rentals are prohibited in R-1 zones, while in Ilwaco they are permitted as a conditional use.
All of the planning commissioners attending the meeting agreed with Chairman Eric deMontigny’s assessment that there was a consensus among them to disallow new vacation rentals in R-1 zones. In his own opinion, deMontigny said he thinks there should be one place in the county that does not allow short-term rentals.
“I think there’s adequate space in the county, with all of these other districts and zoning areas, there’s plenty of space [for vacation rentals] still,” said deMontigny. “I just think it’s important to have one area that’s select and where it’s not allowed.”
Commissioner Connie Allen said that she supported the county moving to disallow vacation rentals in R-1 zones, but wanted to make sure that people who have already been permitted for and are operating rentals aren’t left in the lurch. Pacific County Planning Director Tim Crose said, if the county commission goes forward with the planning commission’s recommendation, existing rentals would be able to maintain their license each year, unless the rental isn’t in operation for more than one year, which means it would then be in violation of the county’s non-conforming use regulations.
“We would most likely not allow these licenses to be transferable — or the grandfathered rights be transferable — from one vacation rental to another,” Crose told the planning commission.
