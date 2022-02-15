Even though intense storms in January’s first half gave Pacific County the monthly title of wettest county in the contiguous U.S., a little rain wasn’t enough to dampen a two-year juggernaut of soaring home values.
Pacific County was one of three covered by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service — along with Chelan and Okanogan — where median January residential selling prices spiked more than 40% above those a year earlier. The 26 counties in the NWMLS saw an overall year-over-year price gain of 14.85% to a median of $555,000.
Despite a galloping surge in popularity that has sent county home prices up around 60% since the start of the pandemic, it remains a comparative bargain — if you can find a home that meets your needs. The county’s 35 house and condo sales this January were at a median price of $330,000, 41% more than the $234,000 median 12 months before. This countywide median was a small retreat from the $335,000 set in December.
However, Peninsula house and condo January prices rose more steeply. Peninsula houses were up 47.5% to a median of $357,000, compared to $242,000 a year before and $349,000 in December. Four condos sold for a median of $312,500, up 45.35% from the five that sold in January last year.
Raymond — the county’s second-largest housing market — had eight home sales this January, a sharp increase of 167% from the three that sold in January 2021. They went for a median of $222,500, a 9.6% year-over-year gain.
The county’s only other January sale was a house in South Bend that went for $105,000 — compared to the year before when two houses went for an average of $280,425.
Supply remains tight
NWMLS counted 47 active listings countywide for single-family houses at the end of January, down 19% from January 2021 when there were 58. There were 51 houses listed in December.
Thirty-two of last month’s active listings were in the south county region of the peninsula/Chinook/Naselle, 20% fewer houses for sale than a year earlier when the supply was already tight. In addition, three south county condos were available in January, compared to only one in January 2021.
There were 11 houses for sale in Raymond as the month ended, compared to nine in January 2021; two in South Bend, down from six the year before; and two in Tokeland, down from three.
Based on the current rate of sales, the county’s available housing supply in January equaled about six-weeks’ worth. That’s how long all the available homes would take to sell if no new listings came on the market.
Pacific County remains far below the industry’s “balanced market” indicator of four-to-six months, at which buyers and sellers have equivalent bargaining power, according to NWMLS.
Industry observations
“The market is crazy,” Dick Beeson, managing broker at RE/MAX Northwest Realtors, said in NWMLS’s Feb. 7 news release. “We’ve been experiencing huge increases in median sales prices and a continued lowering of the number of days homes are on the market. The massive reduction in inventory has led to fewer pending sales and super-charged prices. Many properties have literally gained 40%-to-50% appreciation in just the last two years or so — a rate of increase no one can comfortably live with.”
NWMLS brokers expect robust activity to continue, though some predict prices could rise more slowly.
“People waiting longer to sell their home should not expect the same steep price increases we were seeing in 2021,” John Deely, executive vice president of operations at Coldwell Banker Bain, said. “An influx of people coming to the market and a decrease in the buyer pool due to interest rates going up should help to keep prices level.”
Dean Rebhuhn, owner of Village Homes and Properties, said rising mortgage rates and the addition of inventory as spring arrives should bring more opportunities for buyers. “I see no buyer hesitation caused by rising interest rates,” he commented, adding, “Many buyers are considering homes farther north, south and east with more affordable prices and more selection. Hybrid work-from-home conditions are allowing more flexibility for buyers. Job demand and lifestyle choices continue to drive sales.”
Also commenting on the outlook for 2022 was Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere Real Estate. “One of the biggest questions for 2022 is how the market will be further impacted by the work-from-home paradigm given that many companies have postponed their long-term WFH plans. This is likely holding back sellers during a time when we desperately need additional inventory, as well as buyers who are concerned about rising mortgage rates.”
Gardner said he expects more sellers will list their homes and more buyers will start their searches once they know how often they need to commute to work, and this may lead to a busier spring market than expected.
Beeson believes there will not be any substantive market changes, come spring, “except for higher interest rates. That may be. But someone please explain that to a desperate buyer willing to pay more, accept less, and be glad they did.”
NWMLS director Frank Leach, broker/owner at RE/MAX Platinum Services, is optimistic about more activity, dismissing suggestions of a “bubble.” He advises against postponing purchasing. “If you think you are saving money by waiting, you should run the numbers. Economists and pundits in real estate all say buy now. The anticipated increase in equity across the next two-to-four years will be astonishing.”
