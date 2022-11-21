PACIFIC COUNTY — Tuesday’s first significant rainfall in two weeks likely brought an end to an extraordinary series of forest fires in Pacific County during what ordinarily is one of the wettest months of the year.

Before it was doused, the Chinook Fire grew to become an incident of statewide significance — at around 140 acres, the biggest wildfire in the county’s modern history. State helicopters made many trips between the fire and river to pick up water, while some Chinook residents were cautioned early on to be prepared to evacuate as unusual east winds gusted to around 40 miles per hour, threatening for a while to push the blaze into residential property. It initially came within several hundred yards of homes.

