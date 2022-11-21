PACIFIC COUNTY — Tuesday’s first significant rainfall in two weeks likely brought an end to an extraordinary series of forest fires in Pacific County during what ordinarily is one of the wettest months of the year.
Before it was doused, the Chinook Fire grew to become an incident of statewide significance — at around 140 acres, the biggest wildfire in the county’s modern history. State helicopters made many trips between the fire and river to pick up water, while some Chinook residents were cautioned early on to be prepared to evacuate as unusual east winds gusted to around 40 miles per hour, threatening for a while to push the blaze into residential property. It initially came within several hundred yards of homes.
Many local firefighters in Pacific County worked long and arduous days to combat the flames and minimize harm to property.
“We are at a time of year right now where we don’t normally see wildfires, but with all of the east winds and [the fact that] it has been very dry, the woods are still not a completely safe place and people really need to be careful with fire,” Pacific County Emergency Management Director Scott McDougall said this week.
In the two weeks between Nov. 8 and 21, the Naselle Salmon Hatchery recorded only five-hundredths of an inch of rain, compared to more than 10 inches in the same period last year. The WSU Extension weather station on Pioneer Road recorded no rain between Nov. 11 and 21, compared to 8 inches a year ago.
On Monday, Nov. 21, a wildfire was reported in the county over the weekend, this time in the northern region at the Pacific-Lewis County line high in the Willapa Hills. Designated the Huckleberry Ridge Fire in a remote high-elevation area of the Willapa Hills, so far it has burned about 20 acres of forest. It was quickly contained after being reported at 9:02 a.m. and was turned over to the landowner, which is Weyerhaeuser, according to Pacific County records.
That blaze marked the third significant wildfire in the county in the seven days, including the Chinook Fire which burned around 140 acres on lands outside of Chinook, and the Brix Fire that burned 8.5 acres of forest lands north of the Quarantine Station near Naselle. The Brix Fire originated on Nov. 17 and was reported at 3:56 p.m. Crews had it completely contained on Nov. 18 around 4:55 p.m.
Chinook Fire
The Chinook Fire started on Nov. 15. Late-season dry weather pushed wildfire danger in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon to unforeseen levels. In Clatsop County, a fire about 10 miles east of Gearhart grew to 300 acres. This 98 Delta Fire triggered a Level 3 evacuation for four homes at the end of Saddle Mountain County Road. In Washington, several small wildfires broke out in the counties surrounding Pacific.
According to a Nov. 22 update from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the Chinook Fire was in “patrol status” and 65% contained.
“Firefighters were able to make good progress yesterday. Cooler temperatures and rain are expected through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” DNR said.
This was a notable improvement since Monday, when the agency said it was 43% contained.
The Chinook Fire was the most dangerous and the town of Chinook was initially placed on a Level One Evacuation Notice for residents to prepare to be evacuated if the fire continued to advance last week. The notice expired within 24 hours and none of the residents have been forced to flee thus far.
“Strong east winds and dry conditions saw the fire grow from 35 acres on Friday night, Nov. 18, to over 100 acres on Saturday, Nov. 19,” the agency said in its Monday press release. “Ground and aviation resources are engaging the fire. The fire is burning in slash, steep previously [harvested] slopes as well as in young timber stands and small pockets of mature timber.”
Possible cause
The Chinook and Brix fires were reportedly started by slash burning that spread to clear-cut portions of forestry lands. Slash burning is a permitted forestry practice that makes way for new tree planting while adding valuable charcoal to soil.
The Chinook Fire’s spread resulted in the mobilization of a Type III Incident Management Command, which includes the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency. A Type III IMC brings state management to an extended hazardous incident.
The Chinook Fire has been burning on land owned by L&C Tree Farms, and Green Grow Corp., and the Brix Fire is on land owned by Mid-Valley Resources Inc., according to Pacific County records.
